I go carry the Grammy come back…, Burna Boy declares

Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has declared he would bring back the Grammy award to Nigeria. Recall that Burna’s album African Giant, was nominated in the World Best Music Album, alongside fellow African legendary singer, Angelique Kidjo.

Well, the weeks are drawing nearer for the international award ceremony which is set to hold in January 2020, and the singer has allayed the fears of his fans, who fervently hope that he would become the first Nigerian to scale through the nomination level and eventually bring the award home.

During the Livespot Festival held over the weekend in Lagos, Burna Boy promised to bring the award home. His words: “I go carry the Grammy comeback and when I come back, we go reason.”

Vanguard