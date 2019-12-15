How Solomon Lar predicted my political growth – Wase

Levinus Nwabughiogu

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase, on Sunday explained how the former governor of the old Platea State, Solomon Lar, predicted his political growth.

Wase, who spoke at the commissioning of Solomon Lar Memorial Hospital in Gazum, Langtang North local government area of Plateau State, said the late former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) prophesied he would one day become a presiding officer of the National Assembly.

He poured encomiums on Lar for his kindness and recalled how he urged people to support him when he contested for the House of Representatives in 2007.

He said: “The second encounter I had with Baba was when I was contesting for the 2007 election. I came to him on Christmas Eve of 2006. He took me around and showed me the first house that has a zoo in Langtang which was built by him.

“We entered the room and by the time we got out of the room, he told the congregation that they must go and support me for the primaries. He believed I will be a member greater than the person in the house then.

“And as I got in there, he believed I will not be an ordinary member, one day I will be a chairman, and one day, I will be a presiding officer. He prophesied, and lo and behold, it has come to pass.”

Wase further said his close relationship with Lar made him look out for her daughter, despite being a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the lower legislative chamber.

“When we started the politics of the National Assembly in his particular election, of course, my sister was not with us. I told my brother, that whether Beni Lar joins me or not, she is safe. Because I have a history and I respect what has happened to me.

“I am telling this story because for us to understand the need to stay peacefully with one another and co-exist. God has a reason for giving us what he has given us in our individual capacity. Good leaders are leaders that bring out the weak ones to the limelight.”

Vanguard