Gunmen kill one, kidnap house wife, her one year daughter

By Bashir Bello

A stray bullet by unknown gunmen who stormed Jibia town in Katsina State has left one Ibrahim Usman dead.

The gunmen who invaded the area on Sunday night shooting sporadically and resulting to the death of Usman also abducted a housewife, Asmau Tasiu alongside her one year baby, Husna Tasiu and one other person, Abu Abu, 20 years.

The Spokesperson of the Katsina State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah who confirmed the development to newsmen in the state on Monday, said the incident happened when the bandits in their numbers rode on motorcycles invaded the house of a businessman, Alh Tasiu Wali and whisked his wife and their little baby into the forest.

SP Isah further said that it men of the Operation Puff Adder and Sharandaji including SARS patrol teams had already swift into action by combing the forest with a view to arresting the perpetrators of the crime.

According to him, “On Sunday, 29/12/2019 at about 2045hrs, Bandits in their numbers on motorcycles invaded the house of Alh Tasiu Wali in Jibia town and abducted his wife Hajiya Asmau Tasiu alongside her one-year baby daughter Husna Tasiu and Abu Abu 20yrs and whisked them into the forest.

“In the process, a stray bullet fired as a result of their (bandits) sporadic shooting hit one Ibrahim Usman. He died while receiving treatment at the hospital,” the Spokesperson, SP Isah however said.

