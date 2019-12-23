Breaking News
Gunmen abduct commissioner’s six-year-old son in Bayelsa

By Samuel Oyadongha

Unknown gunmen have kidnapped the six-year-old son of Mr. Nengi Talbot, Bayelsa State Commissioner for Water Resources.

Vanguard learned that the toddler, identified as Antonio, was abducted, on Sunday at about 10.30pm.

The gunmen, numbering about six were said to have stormed the Opolo Commissioners Quarters’ residence of their target and whisked away the toddler to an unknown destination.

The vast estate with a security post is believed to be one of most secured residential quarters in the state capital for top government officials until the Sunday night invasion.

A source, who spoke anonymously said, “the gunmen broke into the house of the commissioner and were asking, where is the money?, where is the money?

“When the commissioner said there was no money, they went away with his child.

“As we speak, nobody knows the whereabouts of the child as his captors were yet to establish contact with the family.”

Though kidnapping for ransom are common in the Niger Delta, the abductions of children are rare.

Abductees are usually released unharmed.

Contacted, Spokesman of the state police command, SP Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident.

He said already a tactical team of the police had been deployed to ensure the arrest of the hoodlums.

“The command has launched a manhunt to rescue the victim and arrest the suspects.  Investigation is ongoing,” he said.

