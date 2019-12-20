Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A student of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, (FUTA) Oluwaseyi Falola of the Department of Mechanical Engineering has designed a unique Heliosat (Drone) in flight.

The FUTA- Heliosat according to the the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Development, Prof. Philip Oguntade, “is not the normal Drone device. It is much more it is actually a mini satellite with the additional advantage of landing on water while its sensors pick information and send directly to a ground station.

Oguntade said this at a media briefing to herald the university’s 31st convocation ceremonies on December 20 and 21, this year.

153 students of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, (FUTA) bagged First Class degrees while 1514 bagged Second Class Upper and 216 students had Third Class and 15 with Pass out of the 3110 graduands.

The Deputy Vice Chancellor said the drone “ can climb to a specific height while being remote controlled and directed to the task assigned to it”.

“The drone which is technically called the Environmental Data Analysis and Aerial Video Drone -EDAV-Drone- and from the Project that gave birth to it, it can also serve as a normal drone for aerial surveillance or to capture sensation in the atmosphere.

Oguntade noted that Dr Okuwatosin Dahunsi, the supervisor of the student guided him through the production of the first prototype.

Another milestone of excellence according to him includes development of self propelled water hyacinth harvester by Prof Olawale Olukunle, of the Agricultural and Environmental Engineering Department, and a fuel less generator by Augustine lgiebor, an undergraduate student of Mechanical Engineering with support of two members of staff.

Also “52 students of the University also won the MTN Scholarship recently, making it the highest win in the South-West.

According to him, Saheed Adesile Lawal of the Department of Physiology emerged the overall best graduating student for the 2018/2019 academic session with Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.92.

He said that the School of Postgraduates studies will also be presenting 122 graduands for Ph.D. while 720 and 517 will get Masters and PGD respectively.

Oguntade noted that honorary degree award will be conferred on Mr. Ananou Gabin Kouevi of the African Climate Competence Centres in the Management Agency of the Department of Environment, Culture and Sustainability, from Germany for his contribution to the programme in Nigeria, West and Southern African sub-regions.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: