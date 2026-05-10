100-Level FUTA student found dead in apartment 

The Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), has confirmed the death of its student, Favour Olaniyi, a year-one student of the Department of Surveying and Geoinformatics.

This is contained in a statement on Sunday in Akure by Mr Adegbenro Adebanjo, the Director of Corporate Communication and Protocol, FUTA.

Adebanjo said that the student was found dead very close to his off-campus residence on Saturday.

“After the incident was brought to the attention of the university management, the university security apparatus immediately informed the police.

“Officers from the force were dispatched to the scene while medical officials from the university and the security operatives coordinated the evacuation of the body to the mortuary,” he said.

According to him, parents of the deceased have since been informed about the unfortunate development.

He said that the police were currently investigating the incident, stating that the university was in support of the investigation and fully cooperating with the investigators.

“Also, officials of the university are in touch with and providing counselling support to some of his co-students who may have been impacted by the unfortunate incident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his parents and family members at this very difficult time,” he said.

Adebanjo noted that the Students Affairs Division of FUTA had always reiterated its readiness and willingness to provide support for students who might be battling with any issues and would continue to do so.

He encouraged students to take advantage of the availability of such counselling and guidance when facing any issue off and on campus. (NAN)