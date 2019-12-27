Four fear dead as cultists clash in Ilesa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Three persons were reported dead as cultists group clash in Ilesa, Osun State.

It was gathered that Aye and Axe cult groups have been targeting each other as a means to settle prolonged ‘ego’ dispute between them.

Findings showed that the cultists attack and counter-attack in Ilesa, which lasted three days, was the way cultists in the town prove supremacy over each other.

A resident, Sola Idowu disclosed that in the early hours of Thursday, an unidentified young man was found dead at Akiobi junction, Oke-Opo area of the town.

Also, it was reported that one 25-year-old woman, simply identified as Iya Taye was matcheted by a suspected cultist leading to her death at about 7:30am on Thursday at Akewusola area of Ilesa.

One Basiru Adesola was shot at the chest by another suspected cultist at Okesa area while the body of another young man was discovered at G186 Isare street early hours on Friday.

However, another source confided in Vanguard that the casualty was more than four persons, saying the situation was more critical than reported.

A security source confided said that the cult clash has claimed about five lives already, saying if it is not quickly checked, the number may rise.

Meanwhile, in her reaction, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Folasade Odoro said only three-person died in the clash.

She also stated that normalcy has been restored in the town, calling on the resident to continue to go about their daily activities without fear.

“There was a clash among rivalry cult in Ilesa and three casualties were recorded during the impasse, however, normalcy has been restored to the community.

Everyone can go back to their daily activities without fear and should be law-abiding”, she added.

