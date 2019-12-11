FG to repeal obsolete labour laws

As NUPENG stresses importance of social dialogue

By Victor Young & Ogali Victor

THE Federal Government, yesterday, in Lagos said it was planning to repeal all obsolete extant labour laws in the country

This came as Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, said the union’s new approach to resolving industrial relations issues would be social dialogue.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, who disclosed the government intention, implored unions to partner the government to achieve its plan as social partners.

He spoke at NUPENG ‘s annual national educational seminar in Lagos, with the theme, “Creating a sustainable brand as a trade union for positive social change.”

According to him “We are going to bring our laws in tandem with all the requirements of International Labour Organisation, ILO. That is one of my major tasks on assumption of office, which I presented to government and it was approved.”

Keyamo noted that a stakeholders’ meeting had been called to kick-start the process before approaching the National Assembly for the repeal.

Earlier, NUPENG President, Prince Williams Akporeha, explained that the union would continue collaborations and networking with government and non-governmental agencies for leverage and effectiveness.

He said: “We shall restrict withdrawal of services and strike actions to tool of very last resor.,”

Akporeha informed that education and membership development were the focal points of the union.

On repositioning NUPENG for greater service delivery, Akporeha said the union must strive to build and sustain positive brand for effective service delivery to all stakeholders.

Also speaking, President of United Labour Congress of Nigeria, ULC, Joe Ajaero, described the move by the government to review the labour laws as a welcome development, noting that most of the labour laws in Nigeria had long become obsolete.

According to him, “If you look at the Workmen Compensation Act, for example, you will see N10 or N20 as compensation. Most of the monetary values are not in tune with current realities.”