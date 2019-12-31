Breaking News
Translate

Falling out: Tacha ends management deal with Teebillz’ Billzvision

On 11:55 amIn Entertainmentby
Kindly Share This Story:

Natacha Ibinabo Akide, ex-BBNaija housemate popularly known as Simply Tacha has ended management deal with Teebliz’s Billzvision.

By Lawal Sherifat

Natacha Ibinabo Akide, ex-BBNaija housemate popularly known as Simply Tacha has ended management deal with Teebliz’s Billzvision.

Following from Tacha’s disqualification from BBNaija Season 4 on the 13th week, Teebillz offered to make her the biggest brand out of Africa.

READ ALSO: Mercy Vs Tacha: Who’s winning after BBNaija?

Teebillz further said that Tacha is the Kim K of Nigeria.

The management deal, however, seems to be ending with the year as both Tacha and Teebillz took to Instagram to make the public announcement.

Tacha took to Instagram via her Instagram, handle, @simply_tacha to put out a statement

‘This is an official statement to announce that Tacha and Billz Vision have parted ways amicably and new management will be announced soon.’

READ ALSO: BBNaija 2019: Tacha extends hand of friendship to winner, Mercy

The reason remains unknown to the general public.

View this post on Instagram

The Vizion is clear 🔱 #BillzVizon

A post shared by Billz Vizion 👁 (@teebillz323) on

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!