Video: Emotional moments as Tacha revisits childhood one-room apartment in Port Harcourt

Reality TV star and entrepreneur, Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has revisited her former one-room apartment in Nkpor, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, the place she described as the starting point of her remarkable journey.

Tacha shared the emotional moment in a video posted on her Instagram page on Tuesday, where she was seen walking through the familiar streets of her old neighbourhood.

The media personality was warmly hailed by excited fans as she interacted with residents, exchanged pleasantries with elderly neighbours, and played with children within the compound — a place she said held “so many memories.”

In her caption, Tacha reflected on her humble beginnings, writing that she “went back to Port Harcourt… to the house I lived in from when I was just 6 years old…

“This compound holds so many memories. It holds laughter, it holds tears.. It’s where my mom, dad, my sister and I all lived… where I went to primary school, where everything BEGAN.

“Standing here after all these years brought me to tears… not of sadness, but of deep reflection.. I’m so sad my mommy isn’t here to witness this. I DRAW Strength through you, Mummy.

“This visit reminded me of one simple truth: there’s a massive difference between where you start and where God is taking you.”

She encouraged her fans never to give up on their dreams, emphasising faith, perseverance and self-belief.

“To anyone out there still praying, still believing, still doubting! remember this: You are the one who must believe in yourself first,” the former Big Brother Naija housemate said.

“The plans God has for you are plans of good, not evil and no matter what, the devil can never hate you more than God loves you. Let this be your reminder to keep going. Your story is still being written.

“And as I take this next big step!! breaking a Guinness World Record and hosting The Biggest 3-Day Beauty Festival – I need you with me.

“Be there with me LIVE this weekend, Oct 10th-12th at the John Randle Centre, Lagos Island.”