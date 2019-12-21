Breaking: Everton appoints Ancelotti as new head coach

Kindly Share This Story:

Everton Football Club has announced the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti as its new head coach to replace Marco Silva who was sacked earlier this month.

A statement by the club reads, “Everton is delighted to confirm Carlo Ancelotti as the Club’s new manager.

“One of the most successful managers in world football, having won 20 trophies including league titles in four different countries and the Champions League three times, Ancelotti has agreed a four-and-a-half-year deal that runs until the end of the 2023/24 season.

“He is attending today’s Premier League match against Arsenal at Goodison as a spectator with the Club’s Owner and Chairman prior to meeting the players and taking up his new role from Sunday.

“Ancelotti’s first match in the dugout will be the visit of Burnley to Goodison Park on Boxing Day (Thursday 26 December).”

Speaking with the club’s website the former Napoli coach who was also recently axed said, “This is a great club with a rich history and a very passionate fan base. There is a clear vision from the Owner and the Board to deliver success and trophies. That is something that appeals to me as a manager and I am thrilled at the prospect of being able to work with everybody at the Club to help make that vision a reality.

“I have seen from the performances in the last two weeks that the players are capable of so much. The work Duncan has done is a great credit to him. Strong organisation, strong discipline and the right motivation are some of the key ingredients in football and I’m pleased that he will be part of my backroom team moving forward.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: