Eulogizing Solanke, in her book, ‘The Trailblazer’

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

It was an atmosphere of joy at the public presentation of the book in celebration of the Chief Folake Solanke, SAN, CON, the first Lady Senior Advocate of Nigeria, recently as friends, colleagues and well wishers gathered to celebrate the trailblazer for her steadfastness and intelligence, brain and beauty.

Her book titled, ‘Trailblazer’ as published by legal Magnates International was used to illustrate her work and activities as the Nigeria’s first female lawyer to be conferred with the highest rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria which is the equivalent of the rank of Queen’s Counsel in Canada and the United Kingdom.

According to the book, “Solanke is a woman of great accomplishments appointed in 1972 as the first female cabinet member of the then western Nigeria, and the first and only female chairperson of the then Western Nigeria Government Broadcasting Corporation. In March 1981, she became the first female lawyer to be conferred with the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN. She is among 20 female lawyers to be conferred as SAN among 545 lawyers appointed as SAN among 105,000 Nigerian lawyers.

“She remains a source of pride not only to Nigeria and Nigerian women but also for Africa and the world.

In another context, the book as X-rayed by Legal Magnates International explained how women over the years especially in African have been tactically sidelined in decision making. The book also showcases Solanke as a Nigerian woman who has made ground-breaking and inspiring achievements in her field.

“All over the world, men have traditionally been at the forefront of family, legal and political affairs with little or no leadership roles given to women.

“The continent of Africa is particularly a sad story.

Vanguard

