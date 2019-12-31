Emery names one Arsenal player that didn’t say goodbye

Kindly Share This Story:

Unai Emery says that Lucas Torreira was the only Arsenal player that didn’t say goodbye because he was “receiving a massage”.

The Uruguayan did message wishing his former boss all the best after Emery was sacked by the Gunners at the end of November.

The poor run has continued without Emery as Arsenal now have just one victory in 15 matches in all competitions.

And Emery has explained what happened when he said his goodbyes to players at Arsenal‘s London Colney training ground.

“It all happened on a Friday morning I was told. We said goodbye to the footballers,” Emery told Guillem Balague for the BBC.

“I told Raul that I’d prefer the footballers to come to me individually instead of me going to the changing room and making a speech.

“And they all came, apart from Lucas Torreira. He couldn’t make it but left us a message.

“He was receiving a massage at that moment but all the players came. I also got messages from Koscielny and from Welbeck and I thank them all. But now is the time to go home.”

Source: Football 365

Vanguard News

