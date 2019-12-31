Breaking News
Translate

Emery names one Arsenal player that didn’t say goodbye

On 9:20 pmIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Arsenal, Unai Emery

Unai Emery says that Lucas Torreira was the only Arsenal player that didn’t say goodbye because he was “receiving a massage”.

The Uruguayan did message wishing his former boss all the best after Emery was sacked by the Gunners at the end of November.

The poor run has continued without Emery as Arsenal now have just one victory in 15 matches in all competitions.

ALSO READ: Akwa United target Jigawa Golden Stars scalp in Kano

And Emery has explained what happened when he said his goodbyes to players at Arsenal‘s London Colney training ground.

“It all happened on a Friday morning I was told. We said goodbye to the footballers,” Emery told Guillem Balague for the BBC.

“I told Raul that I’d prefer the footballers to come to me individually instead of me going to the changing room and making a speech.

ALSO READ: How Senator Shehu Sani got into trouble with EFCC over car dealer’s $30,000 cash

“And they all came, apart from Lucas Torreira. He couldn’t make it but left us a message.

“He was receiving a massage at that moment but all the players came. I also got messages from Koscielny and from Welbeck and I thank them all. But now is the time to go home.”

Source: Football 365

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!