ELECTRICITY: EEDC, NUEE, SSAEAC sign procedural agreement

By Prince Okafor

The management of Enugu Electricity Distribution PLC, EEDC, said it signed a Procedural Agreement with its two in-house Unions.

The company also assured the Unions of total compliance to the contents of the agreement.

The two Unions includes, the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) and the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC).

Speaking during the signing ceremony of the Procedural Agreement between the parties in Enugu, the Head of Human Resources and Administration, EEDC, Dr. Emmanuel Nwokolo, said: “The journey started four years ago and that the management was happy that it has come to a peaceful and successful end.

“This is a journey which started years ago with deliberations and counter deliberations, arguments and counter arguments, disagreements and agreements, all geared towards arriving at a unanimous set of guidelines for better relationship and coexistence between the workforce and the management of the EEDC”, he said.

While delivering his remark, Nwokolo enumerated some of the challenges the company is faced with, which include huge unpaid electricity bills by electricity customers, meter bypass, vandalism of power facilities, and all forms of illegalities. He then appealed to the Union to come up with ways of assisting the company to tackle the aforementioned challenges.

Speaking on behalf of NUEE, its General Secretary, Mr. Joe Ajaero, emphasized that in unionism and the fight for industrial harmony, there’s no permanent friend, no permanent enemy.

He stated that with the Procedural Agreement and Conditions of Service in place, there will be mutual trust amongst the management, staff and the union, and this will definitely impact positively on productivity and revenue growth.

The SSAEAC spokesperson, Comrade Joseph Onwukanjo, who represented the President General, Engr. Chris Okonkwo, expressed joy as the parties have peacefully concluded negotiations on the procedural agreement and encouraged all parties to abide by its provisions.

Vanguard

