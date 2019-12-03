EFCC arraigns ex-varsity VC for alleged N70m fraud

Peter Duru – Makurdi

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) on Tuesday arraigned the former Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Prof. Emmanuel Kucha, at the Federal High Court for misappropriation of public funds.

The ex- vice-chancellor was arraigned before Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon on a four-count charge of conspiracy, misappropriation of public funds, abuse of office and gratification.

Part of the charges preferred against him read: “That you Emmanuel Kucha whilst serving as the Vice-Chancellor of Federal University of Agriculture, between 2012 and 2017 in Makurdi within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did accept the total sum of N70,327,197 through several payments into your Guaranty Trust Bank Account No: 0124395144 as a bribe for performing your official act and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 18(c) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and punishable under section 18(d) of the same Act.”

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecution counsel, Yakubu Tarfa, prayed for a date to open his case and confirmed to the court that he received the defendant’s bail application.

The defence counsel, Timothy Dim, who moved his client’s bail application, urged the court to grant him bail on liberal terms.

He also urged the court to remand the defendant in the EFCC custody till he perfects his bail condition and this was granted by the court.

Justice Olajuwon granted the ex- vice-chancellor bail in the sum of N10million with one surety in like sum.

He said the surety must be a public servant with the federal or Benue State government on grade level 17 and must submit two recent passport photographs to the court.

Justice Olajuwon adjourned hearing in the case till January 5, 2020.

