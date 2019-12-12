Edo 2020: Anxiety in Edo as IG approves mega rally

…as Ize-Iyamu writes Obaseki

By Ozioruva Aliu

There is anxiety in Edo state as the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu has granted permission to the All Progressives Congress Edo State to hold its mega rally to receive Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and over thirty thousand Peoples Democratic Party, PDP members into the state.

Governor Godwin Obaseki had said that he is not aware of any APC rally in the state just as the purportedly suspended state chairman Anselm Ojezua said neither the state governor nor other leaders of the party is aware of the rally and purported declaration rally urged members of the APC in the state not to have anything to do with the event.

But the Inspector General of Police in a letter addressed to the National Chairman of APC, comrade Adams Oshiomole dated 11th November 2019 granted approval for the mega rally.

The letter titled “Re- Request for the deployment of police officers to provide security for the All Progressive Congress, APC rally at Garrick” and signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Idowu Owohunwa, Principal Staff Officer to the IGP said the IGP has approved the request.

It reads: “I am directed by the Inspector General of Police to extend his warm compliments and acknowledge receipt of your Excellency’s letter of 10th December 2019 on the above-underlined subject.

“I am to respectfully inform your Excellency that the Inspector General of Police has approved the request and has directed the commissioner of police Edo State Command to provide adequate security for the event as requested.

“Accept the assurances of the consistently high regard of the Inspector General of Police, please.”

Apparently reacting to the position of the governor that he was not aware of any rally, Osagie Ize-Iyamu has released an invitation letter he wrote to the governor informing him of his decision to defect to the APC after a telephone conversation.

The letter dated December 9th reads; “You will kindly recall my phone conversations with you wherein I informed you of my decision to resign from the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) alongside several others and return to the All Progressives Congress.

“I had requested in those conversations for an appointment with you to discuss our formal declaration but unfortunately could not secure a date from you for the appointment. When the national chairman of the party Comrade Adams Oshiomole graciously gave us a convenient date to attend the declaration, I had to send you a text communicating the information since I could not reach you by phone.

“Your Excellency, I hold you in the highest esteem and we are coming back to APC to help strengthen the party.”

Vanguard News Nigeria