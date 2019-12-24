Ed Sheeran to take break from music

Kindly Share This Story:

The British singer, Ed Sheeran wants to wait until “I’ve lived a little more to actually have something to write about”.

The singer said he had been working “non-stop” since releasing his hit album Divide in 2017, which included chart-toppers Castle On The Hill, Shape Of You and Galway Girl.

The Divide period and tour, which beat a record set by U2 of being the most attended and highest-grossing of all time, “changed my life in so many ways”, he wrote in an Instagram post published on Christmas Eve.

“But now it’s all over, it’s time to go out and see some more of the world,” he continued.

Sheeran, who is worth an estimated £160m, said he was “just gonna take a breather to travel, write and read” and pledged to stay off social media “until it’s time to come back”.

Thanking his family and friends, the Grammy-award winning Briton added: “I promise to be back with some new music when the time is right and I’ve lived a little more to actually have something to write about.”

Since the start of 2010, Sheeran has topped the singles and albums charts 12 times, more than any other artist, spending a total of 79 weeks at number one.

He announced a similar break from social media this time four years ago, saying he found himself “seeing the world through a screen and not my eyes”.

But after his first return, the 28-year-old managed to rack up 32 million followers on Instagram.

He has had a busy year, starting with getting married to childhood sweetheart Cherry Seaborn in January.

Then he faced a series of local battles over his mansion in East Suffolk.

Sheeran also admitted battling “crippling social anxiety” but in October teamed up with Prince Harry for World Mental Health Day to record a video telling people “there’s no need to suffer in silence”.

