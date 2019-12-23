DPR seals off three fuel, gas stations in Kogi

Kindly Share This Story:

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), on Monday, sealed off two fuel stations and one gas station in Lokoja, the Kogi capital, for various alleged infractions.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who monitored the exercise, reports that the filling stations, Emmaliz Nigeria Limited and Always Petroleum Limited, were sealed off for allegedly under-dispensing petroleum products to motorists.

While Always Petroleum Limited was discovered to be under-dispensing fuel by 0.45 litre in every 10 litres dispensed, Emmaliz Limited was found to be under-dispensing by 0.43 litre in every 10 litres sold to customers.

A gas filling station, Mohkah Gas, was also sealed by the DPR for operating without a licence.

The state Controller of DPR, Mr Amos Jokodola, who led the surveillance team, said the exercise was to ensure that consumers were not short-changed by unscrupulous fuel station operators, especially during this festive period.

Jokodola warned fuel station operators against hoarding and other sharp practices that might lead to artificial scarcity.

He also advised motorists not to engage in panic buying, explaining that the DPR had taken steps to ensure an adequate supply of petroleum products during the festive period and beyond.

” Presently, we have four million litres of petroleum motor spirit (PMS), 140 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and one million litres of diesel available in the state,” the controller said.

