Daniel seeks N7m for eye cancer treatment

By Gabriel Olawale

Please save me, don’t let me go blind” , these were the heartbreaking words of seven years old Daniel Joseph, when he was brought to the to the Head office of the Vanguard Newspaper in Apapa, Lagos by his helpless father who is also suffering from stroke. Daniel who has already lost one of his eyes as a result of cancer is currently battling to save his other eye.

Narrating his ordeal, Daniel’s father, Mr. Joseph Emereuwa who hailed from Awomukwn Umuanhia in Abia State said the condition started about a year ago, when Daniel returned from school and it was discovered that one of Daniel’s eyes was becoming bigger than the other.

“He returned from school when our neighbour noticed that one of his eyes was getting bigger and we used local medicine to rub it. But the situation continued till it get worse.

“Since then, we have taken him to several hospitals both in Ogun and Lagos state to know exactly what the problem is before we eventually ended up at Lagos University Teaching Hospital where he was diagnosed with cancer. But in the process of trying to figure out the nature of the disease he lost his left eye.

Joseph revealed that on the day his child was undergoing surgery, he was struck by stroke,

“I had stroke and was admitted at the Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Metta, Lagos. After they discharged me, I went to see my son on admission at LUTH and he was more concerned about my health than his own.

“After the surgery, everything seems to be okay until July, 2019 when the eye began to swell up again and when we visited the hospital we were told that he will need to undergo surgery and some other medical procedure which was put at N7 million.

“Due to my own health challenges I could not raise money to save my child, I appeal to Nigerians and corporate organizations to help my child.

According to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital Radiological report and signed by Dr. Adeuja Akinniyi , Daniel presented with a large, well circumscribed multiloculated cystic with mildly enhancing septations. The report also found that there is associated inferolateral displacement and medial-wall indentation of the ipsilateral globe and compression of the optic nerve. The mid-brain, pons, medulla and cerebellar hemispheres are normal. No vascular malformation noted. In conclusion, feature is suggestive of a left orbital lymphangioma.

If you are touched by Daniel’s predicament, kindly forward your donation to Joseph C. Emereuwa UBA account, 2022421531 or contact Daniel father on 08136413668.

