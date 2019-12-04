Customs Seize Caskets Containing 19 Jerry Cans Of Petrol in Ogun

James Ogunnaike

Men of the Nigeria Customs Service have intercepted 19 Jerry cans of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) concealed in two caskets with a view of smuggling it out of the country in Idiroko area of Ogun State.

This was contained in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the command, Abdullahi Maiwada and circulated to journalists in Abeokuta the Ogun State capital.

The statement reads, “In continuation of the fight against smuggling, a Joint Special Taskforce comprising of Officers and Men, of Ogun I Command, Federal Operation Unit Zone “A” and CGC’s Strike Force intercepted 13 Jerry cans of 25 litres and six Jerry cans of 10 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) concealed clandestinely in two caskets”.

“The said items were conveyed by a daredevil smuggler with the intention of smuggling the items across the border to a neighbouring country in a Mazda 626 with Lagos registration number LSD 617 CW”.

“To this end, the Command wishes to reiterate its stands that there is no retreat on the fight against smuggling in whatever disguise”.

“We, therefore, appeal to the general public to embrace legitimate means of livelihood and to avoid smuggling in all its ramifications”.

Maiwada added, “The eagle eye is all around Ogun state to halt new techniques initiated by economic saboteurs to perpetuate their illicit acts.”

Vanguard Nigeria News