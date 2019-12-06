By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

THE Anambra State branch of the Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, yesterday called on Governor Willie Obiano to set machinery in motion for the conduct of local government election in the state to bring governance to the grass root.

The state had, for many years, been using caretaker committees for the 21 local government areas in the state to run the third –tier of government.

Also read:

Speaking after he was elected chairman of IPAC for the state, Prince Isaac Onuka observed that the conduct of local government election would bring governance and democratic dividend to the people in the hinterlands.

In addition, he added, it would make the council chairmen and ward councillors accountable to the rural people that elected them, adding that it would also reduce the pressure on the state government in providing democracy dividends across the state. “IPAC requests the government of Anambra State to activate and put all machinery in motion towards the conduct of local government election in Anambra State,” he said.

He commended Governor Obiano and the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for, according to him, changing the narratives in all political fronts in Anambra State and pulling the state out of the news for wrong reasons.

He said further: “The prompt payment of workers and pensioners salaries, which has a multiplier effect towards economic emancipation for Anambra State is one giant stride too many.

“IPAC will not ignore the untiring efforts of the government towards the provision of security for the lives and property of Nigerians and foreigners living in Anambra State, which has made Anambra the safest state in the South East.

He specifically identified the community choose- your- projects initiative instituted by the governor as a laudable venture, noting that it had not only reduced political tension in the state but had guaranteed sustainable infrastructural development in various communities with another multiplier effect of social evolution.

He added, however, that the leadership of IPAC would not lose focus on its lawful role as an opposition that would serve as a watchdog on the ruling government in every area, insisting that it would constantly remind the government of the plight of citizens in a most constructive manner.

Vanguard