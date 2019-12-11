Catherine Deneuve back home after minor stroke

French screen legend Catherine Deneuve has gone home following hospital treatment for a minor stroke, sources close to the actress said on Wednesday.

The early November stroke was “very limited and hence reversible” and she returned home in recent days, her entourage said, confirming a report in French daily Le Parisien.

“Catherine Deneuve has indeed returned home. She is resting and pursuing her convalescence, hoping to resume her activities as soon as possible,” one friend told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Le Parisien had reported some locals in the suburb of Saint-Germain-des-Pres, where she lives, as spotting her in recent days.

Earlier this month, actor Benoit Magimel, who was shooting alongside Deneuve in Emmanuelle Bercot’s latest drama “De Son Vivant” (“In her/his Lifetime”) when she was taken ill, told AFP that she was “resting” and doing “well”.

He added that shooting of the film, in which Deneuve stars as the mother of a cancer victim, was set to resume early next year.

Deneuve, 76, who was taken ill on November 6 with what her family referred to as a very limited ischemic stroke, involving reduced blood flow to the brain, has previously featured in two Bercot films.

Work on the latest movie was scheduled to last nine weeks after starting on October 11.

Eritrean artists profit from peace to make their mark on Ethiopia https://t.co/QKrTr9rMcf #vanguardnews pic.twitter.com/v8SKG32efC — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) December 11, 2019

Deneuve has starred in over 100 films over the course of a glittering career.

In her youth, she was dubbed the “ice queen” for her aloof air and flawless, blonde good looks but in recent years has expanded her range with roles that reveal a more unconventional side.

She caused scandal last year by attacking the #MeToo movement last year as a “puritanical witch-hunt”.

VANGUARD