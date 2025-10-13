Photos: Israel says all 20 surviving Gaza hostages back home
Journalists film outside the helipad at Sheba Tel-HaShomer Medical Centre in Ramat Gan on October 13, 2025 as an Israeli CH-53 Sea Stallion military helicopter transporting the released Israeli hostages formerly held captive in Gaza since the 2023 October 7 attacks by Palestinian militants is pictured above. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)
Israel said that the last 20 living hostages released by Hamas on Monday had arrived in the country.
“Welcome home,” the foreign ministry wrote in a series of posts on X, hailing the return of Matan Angrest, Gali Berman, Ziv Berman, Elkana Bohbot, Rom Braslavski, Nimrod Cohen, David Cunio, Ariel Cunio, Evyatar David, Guy Gilboa Dalal, Maxim Herkin, Eitan Horn, Segev Kalfon, Bar Kuperstein, Omri Miran, Eitan Mor, Yosef Haim Ohana, Alon Ohel, Avinatan Or and Matan Zangauker.
