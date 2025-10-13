Photos: Israel says all 20 surviving Gaza hostages back home

Journalists film outside the helipad at Sheba Tel-HaShomer Medical Centre in Ramat Gan on October 13, 2025 as an Israeli CH-53 Sea Stallion military helicopter transporting the released Israeli hostages formerly held captive in Gaza since the 2023 October 7 attacks by Palestinian militants is pictured above. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)





Israel said that the last 20 living hostages released by Hamas on Monday had arrived in the country.

“Welcome home,” the foreign ministry wrote in a series of posts on X, hailing the return of Matan Angrest, Gali Berman, Ziv Berman, Elkana Bohbot, Rom Braslavski, Nimrod Cohen, David Cunio, Ariel Cunio, Evyatar David, Guy Gilboa Dalal, Maxim Herkin, Eitan Horn, Segev Kalfon, Bar Kuperstein, Omri Miran, Eitan Mor, Yosef Haim Ohana, Alon Ohel, Avinatan Or and Matan Zangauker.

See photos below

Ziv Berman, one of the released Israeli hostages formerly held captive in Gaza since the 2023 October 7 attacks by Palestinian militants, gestures from the window of an Israeli CH-53 Sea Stallion military helicopter at Sheba Tel-HaShomer Medical Centre in Ramat Gan on October 13, 2025. (Photo by Ahmad GHARABLI / Israeli Army / AFP)

This handout picture released by the Israeli army shows released Israeli hostage Alon Ohel, one of the former captives in Gaza since the 2023 October 7 attacks by Palestinian militants, after being handed over in a prisoner-hostage swap and a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas in Israel on October 13, 2025. (Photo by Israeli Army / AFP) / === RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO / HANDOUT / ISRAELI ARMY’ – NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS ==

This handout picture released by the Israeli army shows released Israeli hostage Gali Berman, one of the former captives in Gaza since the 2023 October 7 attacks by Palestinian militants, after being handed over in a prisoner-hostage swap and a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas in Israel on October 13, 2025. (Photo by Israeli Army / AFP) / === RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO / HANDOUT / ISRAELI ARMY’ – NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS ==

