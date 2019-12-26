Car crushes three to death in Osun

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

At least three persons were killed on Wednesday night in a ghastly motor accident in Modakeke area of Osun State.

The incident occurred when a Nissan Xterra Jeep lost control and hit eight persons at 10:30 p.m., along Toro road, Cooperative Area of Modakeke, Ife-East Area Office of Osun State.

An eyewitness said the vehicle which was driving at high-speed skid off the road and hit eight persons walking on the walkway including a little baby.

The car with registration number MUS 741 DR was set ablaze by an angry mob before police arrived at the scene of the accident.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Folasade Odoro told journalists that three of the victims died on the spot while the remaining victims were taken to the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex in Ile-Ife.

She said: “The fatal accident happened at 10:30 p.m., at cooperative area, along Toro road where a yet to be identified driver of the said vehicle lost control and subsequently knocked down eight persons including a little baby.

“In a spontaneous reaction, the irate crowd set the vehicle ablaze before the intervention of the police while three of the victims were feared dead on the spot.

“The deceased and the others were, however, rushed to OAUTHC for medical attention.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: