We’ll continue to offer our support— Ogun govt

Nigeria honoured, led other African countries in UK Jalsa— Amir Alatoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at, Nigeria for it’s organizational excellence, which according to him has resulted in great achievements recorded by the religious organization over the years.

Buhari, gave the commendation during the Jama’at annual 67th Jalsa Salana (conference) held Jamia Ahmadiyya, Ilaro, Ogun State last weekend.

The President was represented at the occasion by the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Architect Olamilekan Adegbite. He praised the Jama’at for “spreading Islam in peace and being steadfast and committed in developing educational and health sectors.”

The event which was attended by over 40,000 participants theme of the event which was tagged: “Effective Way of Calling People to Allah.”

In his goodwill message, the President said: “the government recognizes the enormous challenges facing the country but the government has geared efforts towards charting a new course for the nation by diversifying the economy and providing jobs for the people.

“If we do not get Nigeria on the right path, it is a matter of time. We are seeing examples of banditry, brigandage, kidnappings, among other heinous crimes, but we thank God, we have put Nigeria back on the path of progress.

“One of the mandate the President has given out particularly to my own sector is how to diversify the economy and provide employment for our teeming youth. There are abundant of opportunities in steel development that if properly harnessed, a lot of youths will be gainfully employed and we will begin to see prosperity for our people.

“I therefore implore you to keep praying for Mr President to succeed in the task. I thank you for inviting Mr President to this gathering. I will report back to him of what I saw – a forum where Nigerians are being given proper orientation, thus lightening his load, and enhancing the mandate he has given to us.”

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, who attended the 66th edition last year was represented by the Secretary General, Nigeria Council for Islamic Affairs, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede. He congratulated the Jama’at for establishing Minaret University in Ikirun, Osun State, saying “this is a worthy initiative and should be emulated by other religious bodies.”

He assured the gathering that he would always associate with Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at, nothing that “the Jama’at has recorded great successes in calling people to the way of Allah, deploying wisdom, strategic plan and knowledge.”

The Vice President explained that anybody that preaches Islam must be devoted, knowledgeable about Islam and demonstrate love and sacrifice for humanity.

“You cannot preach to people you don’t know their history and culture. You have got to love all people, regardless of religious groups to which they belong demonstrably, you’ve got to call people to God with wisdom, strategic plan and sound knowledge,” he said.

The Governor of Osun State, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, also represented by his commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties, Mr. AbdurRahman Badmus saluted the courage of the Jama’at in propagating Islamic teachings and fostering peaceful coexistence in the country.

He however admonished politicians develop their supporter rather than exploiting them to cause religious violence in the country.

The Ogun State deputy governor, Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele who also represented the Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun reiterated government’s support and collaboration with Ahmadiyya to improve the socio-economic lives of the people.

“I bring to you warm felicitation from the executive Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun. We will continue to support you especially the area of social support which the Ahmadiyya is well noted for. We look forward to area of cooperation so that we can work together to improve the socio-economic lives of the people in this state. I received a delegation of the Jamaat in my office recently, and I expressed this to them and I am restating that today. This relationship is one that we treasure,” she said.

Other dignitaries at the event were Engr. Abdurahman Olalekan, Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties; ACP, Musliu Aliu, Hon Justice, S.O Muhammad, Retired Grand Khadi,Kwara State; Mr. Habeeb Muhammad Shatri, Naibul Amir, Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat, Kenya; Mr Isa Sanni Evena, President Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat, Equitoria Guinea; Prof K . O Okeleye, Amir, Muslim Community, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta; Registrar; Abass Abimbade Shaibu, Federal College of Agriculture, Moore Plantation, Ibadan; Alhaji Tunde Okunola, GM, MiTV, Lagos, leaders of other faith among others.

Nigeria honoured in UK Jalsa

Fielding questions from newsmen at the event, the Amir of the Jamaat, Alhaji Barrister AbdulAzeez Alatoye thanked all the dignitaries for attending the event despite their tight schedule. He disclosed that just as the Jamaat is being honoured at home, the group was also honoured at the 2019 Jalsa Salana held in London, United Kingdom.

According to the Amir, “during the last world conference in United Kingdom, the Huzoor, (world leader) honoured Nigeria, placing and hosting Nigeria flag first before all other countries of the world. “Again, as the Amir of Nigeria Jamaat, I led the Bayat while leaders of all other African countries were behind me, placing their hands on my shoulder as I led the Bayat. It was a great honour and we want the President to thank him when he visits the country in 2020 or 2021. |

“We also want to use this period to inform them of the planned visit of the Ahmadiyya World leader, Hazrat Masroor Ahmad to the country.

“We were enjoined by Islam to always pray for our leaders and that is why we will continue to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari, the Vice, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, the senate President, the Speaker and the governors. May Allah make governance easy for all of them so that Nigerians can benefit. We are grateful to all of them for attending this programme,” he said.

