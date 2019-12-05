Border drill increased annual rice production to 35m Bags – FG

By Emmanuel Elebeke The federal government says the 34 integrated rice mills across the country now produce about 150,000 bags of rice every day, translating to 35 million bags annually. The minister of Information and Culture, Alh. Lai Mohammed disclosed this in his remarks on Thursday during the media tour in Kano State to assess the effectiveness of the ongoing border drill in four of the country’s six geo-political zones, and also assess the impact of the drill, tagged Exercise Swift Response, on domestic food production, especially rice, the most smuggled staple into the country. In addition, he said the 34 mills are now expanding rapidly in order to increase capacity and meet the rising demands, just as he informed that more mills are also springing up in all parts of the country. Mohammed, who attributed the development to the border closure, explained that the move would hasten Nigeria’s quest to achieve self-sufficiency in rice production, insisting that the border drill has drastically reduced rice smuggling to the country. READ ALSO: Border Closure: Customs agents petition presidency over 500 trucks of duty paid goods ‘‘Currently, the integrated mills now produce about 150,000 bags of rice every day, translating to 35 million bags annually. Also, the small scale rice clusters in all parts of the country are now back on stream and feeding their local communities, and the farmers are the biggest beneficiaries. ‘‘Nigeria’s quest to achieve self-sufficiency in rice production will be hastened by the increasing activities in the rice production value chain, thanks to the impact of the border drill. ‘‘Achieving self-sufficiency in rice production will also translate to more jobs for millions of our people as well as cheaper and more nutritious rice for all.’’ With this feat, Mohammed explained that some farmers are now going beyond rice farming and venturing into buying rice paddies and even packaging and marketing, adding that Kano State was chosen for the visit because the state has the highest number of integrated mills in the country, out of the 34 integrated mills in Nigeria.

‘‘We can now tell you, without mincing words, that the border drill has impacted positively on rice production in the country. Before the drill, which some people have referred to as border closure, there were 12.2 million rice farmers in Nigeria, according to the rice farmers association of Nigeria (RIFAN).