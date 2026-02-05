FG boosts Nasarawa farmers’ productivity with rice, cassava processing equipment

Senator Abubakar Kyari, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

By Gabriel Ewepu

AHEAD of the 2026 dry season farming, the Federal Government, yesterday, boosted farmers’ productivity in Nasarawa State with rice and cassava processing equipment, tricycles, and among others.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen Abubakar Kyari on a two-day working visit to Nasarawa State made the distribution of the processing and post-harvest equipment to the Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP) – supported farmers and agribusiness groups in the State.

The farmers received equipment 46- Tricycles, 16- Rice Steam Parboiling Machines, 18- Rice Milling Machines, 10-Rice De stoning Machines, 3- Rice Colour Sorting Machines, 11- Digital Weighting Scales, 2- Rice Dehusking Machines, 4- Cassava Grating Machines, 4- Cassava Manuel Fryers, and 3- Automated Framers, 3- Hydraulic Pressers.

According to a statement signed by the Head, Department of Information, Ezeaja Ikemefuna, the Minister expressed optimism that the intervention would add value, reduce post-harvest loss, empower women and youth farmers, encourage competitiveness and boost productivity, support enterprise growth, deepen market participation, and expand opportunities for rural employment.

He revealed that the programme, implemented with the International Fund for Agricultural Development, IFAD, aims to address structural constraints in the rice and cassava value chains through integrated investments in production, aggregation, processing, infrastructure, market access, and institutional strengthening as well as align with the National Agricultural Technology and Innovation Policy, NATIP.

He said: “Agriculture must deliver results—food for our people, jobs for our youth, income for our farmers, and stability for our nation.

“Under Mr. President’s leadership, agriculture is being transformed into a modern, market-oriented and private-sector-driven enterprise, with Nasarawa State leading the way.”

Meanwhile, he (Kyari) noted that the Nasarawa Agro-Commodity Company (NASACCO) and the One-Stop Investment Centre (OSIC) as key initiatives strengthening the state’s investment climate while commending the Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr Abdullahi Sule on his commitment to embark on large-scale food production.

He also added that the State’s efforts under the Governor to boost domestic food supply, stabilize prices, conserve foreign exchange, and create jobs is in line with the vision of the Tinubu-led administration for the agricultural sector.

According to the Minister, there has been achievements under federal-state partnership, including functional aggregation centers, modern processing facilities, and strengthened producer organizations.

“These interventions are creating jobs, stabilizing rural incomes, and strengthening Nasarawa State’s contribution to national food security”, he said.

In his remarks, the Governor, Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule stated his government has aligned its agricultural programmes in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu in the agricultural sector, which is geared toward economic diversification and creation of wealth for Nigeria farmers.

Sule also made it known that the reforms carried out by his administration in the state’s agriculture sector is targeted at empowering youth and women farmers in the state in order to achieve increase in production and locally generated revenue.

In her welcome address, the National Programme Coordinator, FGN/IFAD – Value Chain Development Programme, Dr. Fatima Aliyu stated that the programme would assists rice and cassava smallholder farmers through a value chain approach to enhance productivity, promote agro processing and increased access to markets.

Aliyu added that the initiative would transform the agricultural sector of rural Nigeria by achieving food security, increasing incomes and creating new employment opportunities.

Vanguard News