Blessing Umebali: What being a young leader has taught me

Kindly Share This Story:

BY HENRY OJELU

All Miss Umebali had always wanted, even as a child, was to serve others and put smiles on their faces. Naturally, that passion propelled her into several humanitarian roles where she now impacts lives daily.

In this interview, the Region 6 Chairperson of Lions Clubs District 404B2 Nigeria and CEO of Brand Point Media, shares her experience as a young female leader.

Background

I was born in Ijebu, Iperu-Remo in Ogun State but, my parents, Mr. and Mrs. Jombo–Mark Umebali, are from Ikuwuano Local Government Area in Abia State. I attended Bola Memorial Primary School, and Victory College in Abule, Ikeja, Lagos State. I graduated from the University of Lagos with a degree in Public Administration. I also have a diploma in journalism from College of Journalism, Lagos. I am a scholar of the Advanced Lions Leadership Institute, ALLI, in Lusaka, Zambia. Presently, I am engaged in several humanitarian services, through my association with Ikeja Metro Lions Club.

Challenges growing up

I wasn’t born with the silver spoon. My growing up was a beautiful experience, despite the challenges of life. My parents engraved the ‘I can do it spirit’ in my siblings and I. They were my first mentors and role models. I grew up watching my dad and mum work with so much enthusiasm in their callings. Foreigners trained my dad; he served them as a cook and steward. My mum, on the other hand, was an industrious petty-trader, who wouldn’t take no for an answer. Her friends and family fondly call her ‘cash madam’. She detests laziness to a fault.

My parents worked tirelessly to ensure we were all educated even though they weren’t well educated. My dad always encouraged us to be the best at what we do. They taught us to always share with one another as siblings; they imbedded the culture of giving in us.

Leadership role

I started working in leadership roles from my school days in the college of journalism. I became the Leo Club President of Ikeja in 2003. We were the youth wing of the Lions Clubs, and also participate in the service activities. Every month, we carry out a community needs assessment programme. One of our major activities was the leadership trainings. I later joined Ikeja Metro Lions Club in 2010 and I became the club assistant secretary, and then secretary from 2010 to 2012. I also became Club President in 2014. The then District Governor, Lion Abiodun Adediji, later appointed me as the District Vice Chairperson, Media and Public Relations. At the end of his tenure, Silver Pride Award for Dedication and Excellence Service to Humanity was bestowed on me. In 2015, I served as a member of our District Media and Public Relations unit; I was the Chairperson/Editor of our Lions Magazine and I was also appointed as District Chief of Protocol.

During these years I was also honoured with two more awards — Best Committee Chairperson Award of the Year and also District Governor’s Special Award — from the District Governor then, Lion Dr. Funke Adebajo. I received a Centennial Merits Award for sustaining our legacy of service and also the District Governor’s Appreciation Medal Award from the then District Governor, Lion Taiwo Adewunmi, in 2016. And in 2017, the District Governor, Lion Ayobola Samuel, appointed me as the Zonal Chairperson and also the Chairperson, Media and Public Relations, among others. At the end of his tenure, I was awarded the Best Chairperson and also second Best Committee Chairperson awards.

Being a young female leader

One of the challenges of being a young female leader is that most times people, especially men, complain that they are being intimidated by my personality, and I often wondered why. On several occasions, male counterparts have approached me to tell me that I am intimidating them. Even some senior female leaders always find time to remind me to be careful with the speed at which I am moving in the leadership cadre. The truth is that I cannot change who I am, simply because someone somewhere is intimidated. l am a focused person and believe that the only person who can stop me is me.

Toughest decision

That would be serving the needy. Yes, was tough but a supremely loving decision I ever made. I derive joy in serving others, despite the harsh economic challenges. The reality is that it is in my ‘DNA’, and I cannot quit.

Thought of giving up

I haven’t ever thought of giving up. Rather, I always push until something happens. I am one person that sees life as a small time. I work as if it’s the last day of my life and give as if I won’t have the opportunity of giving again. I also play as if I won’t see my friends or families again. I always see life like ice cream; when it melts, you lick it because if you don’t, it’s wasted.

Guiding principles

Mark Victor Hansen once said: “Don’t wait until everything is just right. It will never be perfect. There will always be challenges, obstacles, and less than perfect conditions.” My guiding principles are built around this quote. I am not a churchgoer but a devoted Christian, who understands the word and applies it to my day-to-day life. I am not a perfect being but I consider myself privileged to be the handmaid of a perfect God. I believe that giving is living.

Definition of success

Success for me is never a destination but a journey. Success is a way of life. It is being able to share what you have with others who are lesser than you. In doing so, you feel fulfilled. Each time I stretch my hands to give out a gift, whether in cash or kind, I feel blessed and that God has given me the grace and capacity to be able to do so. Success isn’t being rich or acquiring all luxuries of life — apartments, cars, properties etc. — but being able to share. It could be your time, talent, treasure etc. So, I see success as being charitable to others. In my little way I have been able to Bless people; starting from my family (extended), my church and as a member of the world’s largest service organisation, the Lions Clubs International. I have personally engaged in humanitarian activities to provide eye surgeries, raise fund for treatment of childhood cancer, environmental protection and youth empowerment. So, success is ‘giving for living’.

Advice for Christmas

One thing I tell people around me is that Nigeria is a blessed country and a good land for every citizen to sow and reap, thereafter. Nigeria is our country and until everyone plays their part, we will always see it as a bad country. For peace and mutual relationship to reign, we must all see ourselves as a reflection of our dear country and, by so doing, we will then see ourselves as one body. Families should bond this Christmas, relate with one to another, merry together, party together and respect one another’s views. For youths, my advice is that they should always be optimistic. They should work, walk and relate with the right persons. Passion for what you do isn’t enough, but being in the right social circle of networks will push you unto the right track. We are the leaders of today, not tomorrow!

Mentors

My parents are my first mentors and role models. They impressed the culture of good principles in me. They taught me how to relate with people of all manners, especially the culture of giving. I look forward to many other people like Senator Femi Ojudu , Mr. Sola Fadeyi, former News editor, Business Times of the Daily Times Nigeria organisation, Chidinma Agu, Mr. Babatunde Kolade-Otitoju, Bisi Eretan, Dupe Adesioye and Mrs. Maureen Umanah, Managing Director of Executive Options & Editor-in-Chief of Billboard World Magazine. We all need mentors and should all have both mentors and mentees.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: