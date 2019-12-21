Bet9ja activates Detty fest with Teni, Wizkid, Davido, Naira Marley

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Bet9ja, an indigenous gaming company has once again demonstrated its believe in the Nigerian entertainment industry and avowed willingness to making life better for the people as the gaming company throws its weight behind *Detty Fest December* party.

The sponsorship deal which is in partnership with select Nigerian music acts – Teni, Wizkid, Davido and Naira Marley, is intended to make this December, a huge boom for the entertainment industry, and also create opportunities for Nigerians to connect with their iconic stars, who daily inspire them to achieve their dreams.

Historically, December signals the season of entertainment, fun, sharing and above all a time of refreshing. Even nature – floral and fauna blossom. In line with its core belief, which is in sync with Bet9ja’s vision to be an enabler of the entertainment industry, the Detty Fest initiative once again provides the opportunity for it to demonstrate why it’s indeed *MORE THAN A BET*.

According to findings by our correspondent, Bet9ja is pleased with lined up shows and it’s leaving no stone unturned to ensure absolute success for the high octane events. The partners are doing everything it takes to make the festive season beat all expectations and one to remember for a long time.

Speaking on the initiative, the Senior Marketing Manager, Femi Osobajo, said, “since inception of our operations in Nigeria, we have been providing support for the entertainment industry through sponsorships as a strategic partner to enhance the growth of the industry for socio-economic gains that includes but not limited to Job creations, talent discovery and general youth empowerment.”

“Our decision to embark on the *Detty Fest December* is to connect with citizens and create a platform for them to have the best of fun and leisure during this season and beyond.” Said Osobajo.

Osobajo, further added that every individual connects with music because as a universal language, it speaks to every situation whether one wants to be happy, feel positive, be inspired, or excited.

It’s no news that modern life forces us to be burdened with heavy tensions. This makes people work for hours to achieve their goals of living a minimal dignified level of existence. Most often than than not people get fatigued and bored of their daily routines.

Making time for relaxation through entertainment activities frees our mind from burdens and give us comfort that can re-energize people.

It is for reasons like this that Bet9ja believes that the impact of entertainment on the society is positive. Supporting these great acts to make the holidays a true time of refreshing for everyone is a commitment on the part of Bet9ja to enable people develop a healthy work life balance.

Besides, entertainment also increases our depth of knowledge. People can learn and live healthier, and have up-to-date knowledge on various developments in the world. This is a state of being whole both mentally and physically to achieve and live a healthy lifestyle.

Bet9ja is pleased to contribute to making life meaningful for people beyond gaming. The gaming platform which people see as alternative source of income has created jobs, supported citizens to live better with direct and indirect employment generation at over 40,000. Many of its agents across the country have incredible stories of zero to hero transformation of life.

Through the gaming platform they have become employers of labour contributing to reducing unemployment in the country.

As part of its success story, there are numerous cases where people with a single ticket of N100 won millions of naira that changed their story – empower them economically and enable them to support themselves – live a better life and support people around them (families and friends).

With 2019 coming to a close in weeks, it’s interesting to see that bet9ja is ready to spice up the holidays for people with the *Detty Fest December* that will be a time of fun, networking and relaxation to finish the year strong.

