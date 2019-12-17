Breaking News
BEDC urged to connect Custodial Centre to national grid

On 9:45 pm
BEDC, Custodial Centre, National grid
By Jimitota Onoyume,Warri

Delta State Chief Judge , Justice Marshal Umukoro  has urged Benin Electricity Distribution Company, BEDC to connect Ogwashi-Uku  Custodial Centre of the Nigerian Correctional Services in Aniocha-South local government area  to the national grid .

Making the appeal in Ogwashi-Uku  at the end of  the Judge’s Delivery visit round the five Custodial centres in the state ,  he said 136 of the 2149 warrant  of inmates reviewed in the centres , 136  regained freedom, adding that        BEDC should restore power to the correctional centre as part of her corporate social responsibility.

” It is not every time our business entities will look for profit. The profit derivable from here if they have light and properly taken care of,  could not be quantified in naira and kobo .”, he said

He further enjoined State counsels to remain in their stations  to conduct cases rather than staying in Asaba, capital of the state.

He said some of the delays in court proceedings, adjournment of cases were due to  “lack of preparedness of state counsel, prosecution, inavailability of witnesses and members of the Bar”

The Deputy Controller of  Corrections , Ogwashi-Uku Custodial centre, Mr Frank Okonkwo thanked the state governor for refurbishing broken down vehicles of the centres, saying it had helped to produce awaiting trial inmates in court timely.

Continuing, he said awaiting trial inmates at the centre was 806 as against the 160 the place was originally built for.

Vanguard News

