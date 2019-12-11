Bayelsa FRSC warns personnel against extorting motorists

The South-south Zonal Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has warned that it will deal decisively with any of its personnel caught extorting money from motorists.

Mr Kingsley Agomah, the Assistant Corp Marshall, Zonal Commanding Officer, RS 6 HQ, Port Harcourt, Rivers, issued the warning on Wednesday in Yenagoa during the launch of the 2019 “ember month” activities in the state.

Agomah said the ember month activities were necessary to promote safe driving among motorists.

He said that the organisation was expecting zero crashes during and after the Christmas festivity and urged motorists to obey road safety rules and regulations.

The Bayelsa Sector Commander, Mr Ikechukwu Igwe, said the programme, tagged “2019 Operation Zero Christmas/New Year Safety Campaign” was to create full awareness on the need for safer road.

He said that the corps remained one of the agencies in the country with zero tolerance for corruption and admonished the corps personnel to desist from extorting money from motorists.

“So, we are not going to leave any stone unturned and any officers caught in the act would be punished.

“We have not caught anyone committing the crime but I urge all officers to steer clear of the act. “Motorists should help to report any of such cases if found,” the commander said.

He urged motorists to be mindful of traffic rules and regulations, adding that officers in Bayelsa command would be fully mobilised to man the highways during the festivities.

“There is need to change from aggressive driver to a defensive driver.

“Say no to speed and overloading, obey traffic rules and regulations to maintain safer road during and after the Yuletide,” Igwe said.

In a remark, King Alfred Diete-Spiff, Chairman, Traditional Rulers Council in Bayelsa, commended FRSC in the state and urged it to keep the flag flying.

Other sister-security agencies at the event included the Navy, Immigration, Air Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, among others.

