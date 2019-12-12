Babcock’s Cardiac Centre performs open heart surgeries, becomes referral centre

By Adesina Wahab

BABCOCK University’s Cardiac Centre has performed more than 100 open heart surgeries and has become a referral centre for such medical operations in the country, the university’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ademola S. Tayo, has said.

Tayo, who stated this during a chat with newsmen in Ilishan Remo, added that the centre boasts of state-of-the-art facilities that could compete with those found in advanced economies.

READ ALSO:

Reeling out the success story of the institution in the last few years, Tayo said all the 36 programmes being run had been fully accredited by the National Universities Commission, NUC and that two newly-introduced ones would also scale the hurdles going by feelers from the regulators.

He said: “We thank God for how far He has led us. We are poised to give quality education to our students and we are affiliated to more than 125 universities and colleges worldwide. We also benchmark our academic programmes with international standards. Our products are doing well nationally and globally. Check results of professional bodies such as ICAN, CIBN, Nursing Council among others, our students are top.

“Few days ago, Muyiwa Abiru, our product, came tops in the Bar Examinations at the Nigerian Law School. In fact, we presented 100 candidates for the Bar Exam and 10 had First Class, that is one in every 10 students. The two universities that had more first class graduates presented larger numbers of students.”

Prof. Tayo noted that the giant strides being recorded in the school had made some people envious and were launching campaigns of calumny against the school.

On the sex tape scandal that rocked the school recently, the VC said disciplinary action was taken against the student involved “because love has two sides of discipline and mercy.” He said the management were praying along with the family of the student “because there is no saint without a past and there is no sinner without a future.”

He recalled that a student who was once expelled for anti-social behaviours later turned a new leaf and was reabsorbed into the system. “He is now doing well and he has used his contacts and network to attract great projects to the school. We are not saying this girl will be readmitted or not, but the first thing is that let her turn a new leaf and become a responsible citizen in the society, that is what will benefit us all,” he added.

The VC stated that the School of Environmental Studies and Distance e-Learning Centre would soon take off in the institution and promised that they would also provide quality education in line with the tradition of the university.

Vanguard