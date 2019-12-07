Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr will take to the ring in the rematch in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. Ruiz stopped Joshua in the 7th round when both boxers squared up at Madison Square Garden in June.

Some notable boxers, both past and present, have shared their thoughts on how they think it will turn out.

Deontay Wilder

Wilder said: “I really believe Andy’s gonna go in there and do it again.

“When I look at the first fight and I see certain things as a fighter, a lot of red flags that alert me. And if that same mindset and momentum goes into the second fight, Andy Ruiz is going to win that easily.

“I’d prefer him to win because we’re in the same stable. When he wins we have the opportunity to unify the division. If Anthony Joshua wins, I don’t think that’s gonna be.

“He got knocked down four times, and then he quit. That is huge for me. On the outside looking in, to see how that fight occurred and everything that was going on, I think he’s going to be fighting his demons inside of that ring, not just Ruiz.

“I know he’s trying to cancel out a lot of things in his mind, especially, including me, his biggest and ultimate rival.

“I think Ruiz has the momentum to go in and do it again. It definitely was a big confidence builder and a booster for him to win that first one, especially after getting put on his ass and getting back up and then to put Joshua down four times. It changed his life.

“But coming [out with a win] in the rematch can change his life forever. And for those reasons, I’m leaning towards Ruiz.

Tyson Fury

Fury said on the True Geordie Podcast: “Andy Ruiz is a little fat pig, comes in on three weeks’ notice, murdered every donut and taco in California and then goes in with a man who’s had a 12-week training camp with every sports scientist in the United Kingdom.

“But the little fat fella goes in there and bowls him over in seven rounds…

“I see it going pretty much similar to the first fight.

“I know that they’ve both lost some weight, they’ve had more time to prepare, they’ve changed a few things in their training teams and all that.

“They’ll have different approaches and they’ll try different game plans, but Mike Tyson said it: ‘Everyone’s got a great game plan until thy get punched in the face.’

“You can be working on something for ages, you work on it, work on it, work on it, and you get tagged and that’s it.

“You go back to how you once was and you wanna fight.

“They’re both big strong men and they both can knock each other out, but he beat him once and knocked him out, so he’s got a mental edge going into that rematch.

“You’re going into that mentally beaten already because you’ve already been knocked out…

“Everybody has a bogeyman in their career. Whether you find him or not, everybody’s got one. I think personally he may be the bogeyman for him, who knows?”

Luis Ortiz

Ortiz said: “It’s Andy Ruiz’s time to step up and show up, show it wasn’t no fluke.

“He should be able to do it as long as his mind’s in the right place.

“I’m not 100 per cent sure, Anthony Joshua is gonna probably come to do a little more boxing, a little more leg work and not just meet him in the middle of the ring.

“So that makes it a little bit of a tougher fight for Andy, but you never know between two punchers.

“Obviously Andy’s not a huge puncher, but he’s big enough to knock out Joshua, so anything can happen.”

Lennox Lewis

Lewis said: “If they don’t fix what is wrong with Joshua, Ruiz Jr wins that fight hands down.

“It must be mental as he didn’t look the same coming to the ring as he usually looked.

“Hopefully it will come out in the future. Joshua made it easy for Ruiz Jr because he wasn’t fully there.”

Mike Tyson

“I don’t know [what will happen in the rematch] because anything is possible.

“They’re both great human beings, I like both of them personally, but this is a fight and I just hope the best man wins.

“It doesn’t matter about your style, your technique, or size, it’s the morality in the fight.

“You can have this [good] technique but if you’ve got no zest, no morality, no guts, you’re nothing. Your style means nothing. It’s all about morality, the desire and the will.”

Culled from talksports.com

VANGUARD