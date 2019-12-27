Anambra community honours Ngige, Ekwunife, others for development strides

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu

The traditional ruler of Abatete in Idemili North local government area of Anambra State, Igwe Emeka Efobi has honoured the Minister of labour and employment, Senator Chris Ngige and the senator representing Anambra Central, Senator Uhe Ekwunnife for their contributions towards the development of the community.

Specifically, the Monarch said Ngige was selected because he constructed roads that traversed the town during his tenure as the governor of Anambra State, while Ekwunife had empowered a large number of people in the area.

The event, which coincided with the third ofala festival of Igwe Efobi, also witnessed the conferment of chieftaincy title on a prominent daughter of the town, Mrs. Oyibo Odinamadu who was said to be the person that attracted electricity to the area.

According to the Monarch, “Our dear town has been positioned and blessed by confluence of roads, courtesy of senator Ngige’s efforts as the then governor of Anambra State.

“Abatete is using this little gift of honour to say thank you. We are also grateful to Senator Ekwunife for the support she is giving to our people”

The community, however, observed that the area needs more roads to connect the various parts of the town, as well as a police station to ensure the maintenance of security in the area.

He also said that there were plans to construct a permanent palace for the traditional ruler of the town and solicited the support of Nigerians to realize the project.

The royal father commended the governor of the state, Chief Willie Obiano for constructing Nkwo Agbaja road and a cottage hospital for the town and hoped that the road would be completed as soon as possible.

Vanguard News Nigeria

