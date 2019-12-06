Ambrose Alli University honours Prince Ned Nwoko



Ned Nwoko

Prince Ned Nwoko has been honored with a prestigious award by Ambrose Alli University during the maiden edition of Ambrose Alli Pillars of Sports Award /Endowment.

According to reports, the 59-year-old Delta State born-philanthropist and hubby of delectable actress, Regina Daniels Prince Ned Nwoko was honoured in recognition of his commitment to sports development and impactful services to humanity.

Receiving the award with gratitude, the billionaire supported the association with N10m. He confirmed the details via his Instagram page @princenednwoko.

Recall that Prince Ned Nwoko who is currently in the process of establishing a sports University in Idumuje Ugboko, Delta State said, any young man or woman interested in sports and education combined would find a place at the University when recognized by the National Universities Commission, NUC.

According to him, the university will cover all Olympic sports when eventually commissioned.

Mr. Nwoko noted that five of the seven structures recommended by NUC for a start are already in place, adding that efforts were on to ensure close collaboration with the Delta State government. It’s worth to note that Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation has been promoting sports, Environment, Health and Tourism around the world.

