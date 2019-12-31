Alleged $16m: Nsima Ekere has no hand in it – NDYF tells Akpabio

Kindly Share This Story:

…Accuses Akpabio on vendetta mission with NDDC Interim Committee

By Gabriel Olawale

The Niger Delta Youth Forum has described as untrue and blackmail, online reports linking the former chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr Nsima Ekere with the $16milion allegedly found in the account of Brig. Gen. Charles Nengite and his wife by the authorities of the United States Government.

This report according to the NDYF, is another act by the Minister of Niger, Godswill Akpabio to indict another son of the Niger Delta who abhors corrupt practices during his tenure as MD of the Commission.

According to a statement signed by Dr Eket Udo, “we see this report as another ploy to tarnish the image of Nsima Ekere by Akpabio who has embarked on vendetta against his perceived enemies using this Interim Committe of the NDDC.

“This is even more embarrassing and shameful giving the fact that the same Akpabio is facing several charges of corruption during his tenure as governor of Akwa Ibom and in order to evade prosecution he joined the ruling APC.

“Even since then, Akpabio has been preaching Catholic more than the Pope. However, our take is that the Federal Government must call Akpabio to order because his activities so far in using the NDDC interim committee to witch hunt perceived political enemies will plunge the Niger Delta region into fresh crisis.

“We have painstakingly investigated this recent allegation and found that Nsima Ekere has nothing to do with it therefore the report was deliberately sponsored to paint Nsima Ekere in bad light.

“We want to advise Mr Akpabio that rather than allowing himself being used by enemies of the Niger Delta to destabilize the region by hanging fake allegations against our leaders, he should meet with elders of the region and resolve his matter with any of these leaders he is fighting.

“The progress of the Niger Delta region must be paramount to him and not his personal interest. We believe that if he has any issue against Nsima Ekere, the leaders of the Akpa Ibom are capable of resolving it and not trying to destroy the credibility of a man who touched the lives of our people while he was MD of the commission ” it stated.

Vanguard

