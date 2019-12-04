Air Peace boss, S-Court Justice, others bag mediation award

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA—The embattled Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace Limited, Chief Allen Onyema, yesterday, got an honorary award by the Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators, ICMC, in recognition of his emergency intervention that led to evacuation of stranded Nigerians from South Africa.

The Institute described Onyema as “a man of great honour and integrity.

“It is worthy of note that the Air Peace management is highly reflective of the detribalised nature of Allen Onyema’s personality as you find a spread across different ethnicities, which is rare to find in recent times,” it added.

In his goodwill message to ICMC, Onyema, said he accepted the honorary award as “an ardent advocate of peace.”

His words: “I did not hesitate to accede to ICMC’s request to confer on me Honorary Fellowship Award because I am an ardent advocate of peace and have implemen-ted initiatives in that regard.

“The Foundation of Ethnic Harmony in Nigeria, FEHN, which I founded, has been a potent platform for driving peace interventions and other social causes.

“The name of my airline is reflective of my commitment to peaceful co-existence. So I am keen on identifying with any orga-nisation or program which reflects that essence.”

Also honoured were Justice Amina Augie of the Supreme Court; Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige; DG, National Orientation Agency, NOA; Dr. Garba Abari; Chief Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission, Chile Igbawua, as well as President, Pro-Value Hu-manity Foundation, High Chief Obiora Okonkwo.

Others that bagged the award are President of Association of Local Government of Nigeria, ALGON, David Alabi; Hajiya Saratu Aliyu, Dr. Salamatu Suleiman and Professor Bakut Bakut.

In his speech, President of ICMC, Mr. Emeka Obegolu, stressed that the award ceremony coincided with the 20th anniversary of the Institute.

