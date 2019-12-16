Aid workers’ execution a crime against humanity – Governors

Kindly Share This Story:

Marie-Therese Nanlong – Jos

The Northern Governors’ Forum has condemned the execution of four aid workers by terrorists in North East, saying such conduct would not go unpunished.

The Chairman of the Forum, Simon Lalong, decried the heinous act as regrettable.

The Plateau State governor in a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham, said he was saddened by the development which is “not only condemnable but a crime against humanity and good conscience.”

He commiserated with the family of the aid workers for “the anguish which befell them simply because their relatives offered themselves to serve humanity and those in need.”

READ ALSO: UN condemns killings of 4 aid workers in Borno

The aid workers were reportedly abducted near Damasak, Borno State, in July, and had been in captivity despite all efforts to secure their release until their execution by the terrorists.

Lalong said the Northern governors are “determined to continue working with the Federal Government, security agencies, the citizens and all stakeholders to overcome the evil being perpetrated by criminally minded persons.”

He urged aid workers and those offering essential services to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and other needy people in the North East and other areas not to be deterred by this set back which cannot be allowed to rubbish the sacrifices and good work that has been put into the fight against insurgency.



