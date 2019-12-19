Vanguard Logo

Adoke arrives Nigeria at EFCC’s instance

On 12:34 pm
*Arrival not voluntary

Mohammed Bello Adoke

By Sani Daniel – Abuja

Following series of meetings between Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) boss, Ibrahim Magu and Dubai authorities, embattled former attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke has departed Dubai en route Nigeria.

The ex-AGF left Dubai following pressure from EFCC. He is being accompanied by INTERPOL officers on Emirates Airlines Flight 785.

The aircraft departed the Emirati commercial capital at about 11am Dubai time (8am Nigerian time). He is expected to arrive Abuja at about 3:40 pm.

The commission said it will take necessary action on his arrival.

