5 dead, as police clash with IPOB in Anambra

…2 policemen killed in retaliation —Eyewitness

By Anayo Okoli & Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, yesterday, alleged that the police in Anambra State invaded the house of his lawyer, Mr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor, in Ifite Oraifite in Ekwusigo Local Government Area and killed three people, while many were wounded.

He added that two IPOB members were earlier killed on Sunday.

He said this in a statement he signed, entitled “Nigerian Police invaded the home of my lawyer, Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor, in Anambra State and two people were killed and many injured.”

However, a source from Oraifite claimed that the problem was between two cult groups (Eke and Afor groups) that have been fighting in Oraifite and recently had another clash at a burial ceremony in the community, where many people from one of the groups sustained injuries, leading to the other group reporting to the police.

Meanwhile, according to Mazi Kanu, the IPOB leader, “confirmed reports indicate that a combined team of police and the Military assassination squad invaded the home of my lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor in Oraifite Anambra State, this morning (yesterday) in a bid to kill him and his family.

“Sadly, three innocent Biafrans were killed by this invading force at his residence. This comes on the heel of yet another killing of two IPOB family members, who were peacefully gathered in Arondizuogu yesterday(Sunday). Their bodies are still in the morgue.

“The police and Army must know that the time is fast approaching when British diplomatic clout and protection may not be enough to shield them from the consequences of their daily crimes against innocent Biafrans.

“Attacking the home of my lawyer is a step too far and the only effect it will have is to hasten the disintegration of Nigeria.

“The United Nations Mission, US Embassy, British High Commission and other highbrow foreign diplomatic presence in Nigeria, should take note of these ugly development and convey same to their home countries.

“It is their responsibility to ensure this wanton brutality and anarchy engineered by the govern-ment against the people of Biafra is duly noted for what it is— an act of war.

“Those responsible for this deadly assault know they will pay dearly for it. They know it is only a matter of time.”

Eyewitness account

However, an eyewitness told Vanguard that the police actually shot and killed two people in the house of Mr. Ejiofor in Oraifite, but in retaliation the youth in the community killed two policemen and burnt them at the Nkwo area of Oraifite.

Vanguard source disclosed that the police may have gone to Ejiofor’s house in error, thinking that the people they were looking for were the ones that gathered in the IPOB’s lawyer house.

The source said that the policemen, on reaching the lawyer’s house, had an altercation with the IPOB members in his house, which led to the police shooting on the IPOB members and in reaction, the angry youths of Oraifite mobilised and attacked the policemen and in the process, two police men were killed.

The source said the incident does not have anything to do with either Mr. Ejiofor or members of IPOB, but it was unfortunate the police went to Ejiofor’s house and in an attempt to arrest IPOB members crisis ensured and police opened fire on the IPOB members, who are not members of any of the cult groups.

Vanguard also gathered that at about 1.10p.m., the atmosphere inthe entire community was charged and the bodies of the policemen were seen lying in their operation vehicle as at 1.30p.m.

They wanted to kill me—Ejiofor

Reacting to the invasion of his house, Ejiofor said he was the target of the attack.

The IPOB lawyer told Vanguard: “They came for me. They wanted to kill me. I came to see my mother briefly and told her that I was going to see the Area Commander, who had come to look for me in the morning.

“Immediately I left, they came and opened fire on unarmed men in my house. They came to kill me; they thought I was still in the house,” adding that his house was burnt down.

“As we speak, they have completely burnt down my house and wanted to kill me,” he added.

He accused a billionaire businessman from his community of being the mastermind of the attack..

The traditional ruler of Oraifite, Igwe Dan Ugorji, confirmed the incident, but said he does not have the details as he was in an occasion when report of the incident was sent to him through a text message.

He expressed disappointment at such senseless loss of lives in the present day Nigeria.

His words: “It is very unfortunate that some people can be very quick with guns to kill. Why did they not arrest the culprits instead of shooting them?”

Vanguard