2023: Tinubu, Atiku best Presidents Nigeria may never have – Ohanaeze youths Council

…Says Umahi, Ikpeazu and Ugwuanyi are the best Igbo Governors in 2019

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has on Thursday said that the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the last Presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu are the two best presidents Nigeria may never have.

Disclosing this in a statement sent to Vanguard by Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, President General, and Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, Secretary General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo youth Council said:

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide observed that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is a great Nigerian leader par excellence, supporter of good governance and pillar of Democracy, as well as Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, an extraordinary personality with enormous potentials fit for laurels in Nigeria and Africa but like Atiku Abubakar both are proven kingmakers with deep war chest to build individuals into governance, but destined to be Kingmakers, as it’s unlikely that odds May favor any of them as President in 2023 as North and Old Eastern Region May have a rethink about Tinubu’s domineering role in President Muhammadu Buhari’s regime, and review his activities with all his successors, and for Atiku Abubakar Igbo may never Support him again when there’s huge expectations that he should firmly Support an Igbo presidency 2023 in reciprocating the support he got from Igbo on 2019 Presidential election, which is more feasible and restructuring anthem is not a key issue for 2023 election.

Atiku Abubakar and Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu have their relevance to play in Nigeria and and we advise them not to push their luck too far in 2023.

Igbo Youths had declared without fear of any contradiction that Governors Dave Umahi, Okezie Ikpeazu and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi are the best performing Igbo Governors for the Year 2019 in the Igboland, it’s on record that Governor Dave Umahi emerged best Governor General in terms of infrastructural revolution in Ebonyi State.

His Agricultural policies had put Abakiliki Rice as one of the best in Nigeria and West Africa and the best way to encourage him is to applaud him as the best among others. Governor Okezie Ikpeazu is one of the best performing Igbo Governors based on his ability to put ABA again on the World’s Map, and back on track as the Japan of Africa through Promotion of Made in Nigeria (ABA) goods, revitalising and re-engineering the indomitable spirit of Enyimba through Wealth Creation which had attracted huge foreign investors through Ikpeazu’s Magic wand, Champion of SME businesses and Economic empowerment of resilient ABA traders and Artisans, Ikpeazu remained respected in Nigeria as the Sole Promoter Made in Nigeria(Aba) goods.

His security policies are the best in Nigeria which drastically reduced crime in Abia State, no single Bank Robbery case unlike in the previous regimes and kidnapping which painted Aba in bad light was drastically reduced, the vigorous attempt to realise The New Nigeria’s Dubai, Enyimba Economic City, attracted Federal Government to declare free trade zone around Enyimba Economic City, linking to Blue River with access to Atlantic Ocean, and creation of over 700,000 jobs by 2022, Ikpeazu is poised to activate and expand the commercial hub centre of Igbo through fruitful Economic policies.

Governor Ifeanyichukwu Ugwuanyi is One Of The best Performing Igbo Governors in Igboland and a New toast to Ndigbo based on the ability to combine all political divide into one family through his charismatic personality and people’s oriented leadership, he contained the insecurity situation ravaging the state with 1700 forest guards.

His Youth empowerment and developmental projects are second to none , Ugwuanyi remains the best thing that happened to Enugu state, There will be no official award ceremony where plaques will be presented to all the Best Igbo performing Governors, but these Best Igbo performing Governors will be decorated with investitures into the Prestigious Great Igbo hall of Fame meant for Greatest igbo of all time alongside with other greatest Sons like Great Zik of Africa Nnamdi Azikiwe,Oluada Equiano, Mbaonu Ojike, Alvan ikokwo,Jaja Wachuku,Pa Onyenso Nwachukwu, Justice Ezebuilo Ozobu,Dim Chukwuemeka Odiegwu Ojukwu,Sir Francis Akanu ibiam, Francis Ellah,Col Joe Ajuzie etc where they’ll be placed for the future generations of Igbos to extol them…

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council worldwide is unrelentingly pursuing for a Nigerian President of Igbo stock and warn Igbo politicians to be mindful of their utterances as it will attract heavy sanctions, especially Igbo senators angling for Senate Presidency and Some Governors eyeing Vice Presidential slot, Igbos will never condole any further Political rascality and individual accolades at the expense of the Collective bargaining of igbo in 2023.”

