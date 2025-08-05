2027: If Obi can’t become president, support Tinubu – Rev Onuagha tells Ndigbo

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI—Methodist Archbishop of Okigwe Archdiocese, and Bishop of Okigwe Diocese, Most Rev. Biereonwu Livinus Onuagha, has declared that Mr Peter Obi becoming the next president of Nigeria will be the best thing to happen in Nigeria.

Archbishop Onuagha, however, noted that President Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s administration will be more acceptable to Nigeria than having a Northern man to become the president of the country when the Southern Nigeria has not completed its eight-year tenure of office like the Northerners had under late President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Methodist Archbishop said that it is the height of injustice for and North to begin to seek to occupy the office of the president when the Southern part of the country has not completed eight years like the North enjoyed under the late Buhari.

Onuagha who also stated that it is only Mr. Peter Obi that will bail Nigeria out of the wobbling situation it finds itself under the present administration but noted that Nigerians and Ndigbo in particular will prefer Tinubu to continue if Mr Obi fails to win the next presidential election.

Describing the fledgling political coalition in the African Democratic Congress ADC as something that will not yield any fruit result if they fail to allow Mr Obi to be their presidential flag bearer, Archbishop Onuagha said that the greatest disservice the coalition will do to itself is have a Northerner as its flag bearer.

The Methodist Archbishop who expressed worry over the ambition of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, said that the coalition will collapse if it fails to allow Mr Obi to be their party flagbearer. And Dave Umahi call will be justified if Obi didn’t become their presidential flagbearer, and then I will urge Ndigbo and the Obedients to rally round Tinubu for second tenure.

“In fairness to the North, they have people who are qualified to rule Nigeria but fairness demands that they should step aside now and allow anybody will do better for the Southern extraction of the country or they allow Tonubu to complete his tenure.

“Nigeria does not need a Northerner to be the president now. What Nigeria need now is president from Southern extraction of the country. Nigerians should rather give total support to President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, if they cannot get Mr Peter Obi to rule the country.

“Do you know why am saying this, Igbo’s have never gotten the type of favour from Federal Government, like we have this time around. Yes that is being selfish, but it is the truth.

“However let’s talk about those who are gathered formed the African Democratic Congress ADC, foremost among them is Malian Nasirh El’ Rufus, former Governor of Kaduna State, everybody know his antics and activities in the immediate past administration.

His administration encourage farmers herders clashes and you all know the Southern Kaduna crisis and his stand. Christian in the that state have a lot of nasty story to tell about their ordeal while his administration lasted.

“What is he even coming to do in power again. Is it because he lost power under the present administration. Tinubu did not give him any position and now he is seeking with other to remove him, so that they can start from where they stopped under immediate past administration.

“I believe the Igbo’s are safer in the hands of President Tinubu, than in the hands of the likes of El’ Rufai, and other Morthern cabal who have now teamed up to wrestle power out of the hands of President Tinubu.

“Whom did Tinubu succeed, was it not Buhari that handed over power to Tinubu, after spending eight years in office. How can one justify that after eight years, the North is asking for power, to return to the office of the president, that is total selfishness. That is total injustice and unacceptable. That is against the power sharing formula.

“For equity and fairness the Southern should continue in office. In fairness to to the Southern extraction of Nigeria, it is either Obi is allowed to become the president or President Tinubu to continue to complete his eight years tenure of office for the Southern Nigeria, but total no to giving it to the North because it is not their turn.

“South East, South West, South South are Middle Belt are pat of this country they should be allowed to rule this country, one section of the country cannot continue to rule in the country, it is not done in any

part of the world. It cannot be allowed only in Nigeria. Nigerians should not allow certain thing to happen in this country, we cannot continue to be passive towards certain things that happen in the country.

“If Tinubu is not good, somebody else from Southern Nigeria should be elected instead of the Northernes who are trying to wrestle power out of the hands of President Tinubu, people like former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Anubakar, El’ Rufai, David Mark and others should go home and sit down and allow the Southern Nigerian person to flag their flag, only by so doing there will be equity and fairness and their plan will be achieved.

“No doubt Nigerians are crying because of strict measures the present administration came up with, especially, the removal of Fuel Subsidy, but I think the Igbo’s are better in the hands of Tinubu. The only thing the Igbo’s don’t like is the wickedness and selfishness that is happening in Lagos State, under Governor Sanwo Olu. However, the people of Lagos knows that Igbo’s are the dominating population in Lagos so whatever they are doing it is for the moment.

“It is unfortunate that Governor Sanwo Olu, who’s mother is a Christian, a Methodist Christian, we can’t understand why under his administration the Igbos are subjected to humiliations and he is watching, supporting abd enjoying it.

Yes, Mr Peter Obi our own brother is also in the coalition, When we talk about Peter Obi, a good son of Ndigbo, established, sensible, intelligent and focused, a man with a lot of integrity and an illustrious son of Ndigbo, he has good intentions for Nigeria but the powers that been do not want him. He has tried but didn’t succeed, he has all its takes to bail on Nigeria out and I will sincerely ask the obedient to rally round him but if Obi fails to emerge the candidate of ADC Coalition, they should rally round President Tinubu for his second tenure to deliver us from the greedy people that want to enjoy the turn of the Southern Nigeria.

“If we give an inch and try to push President Tinubu out without have Obi in, we will surely go into political quagmire that we may not know how to come out of it. This is a golden opportunity and I pray that Peter Gregory Obi will succeed or he will understand if Tinubu is allowed to continue.

“You can see the confusion they are placing Obi in ADC, they are blocking him. Atiku said Nigeria wants only a Northerner and not an Igbo or Yoruba. The Northern like him have made up their mind to enslave us forever and that should not be allowed to happen. It is either we get Obi to be president or we comply with Dave Umahi call.

“I want to tell every Nigerian that Peter Obi is the best thing that will happen to Nigeria, but since Nigerians want him and the ruling class don’t want him and are blocking the way, what else can he do. If we go on the streets to protest the Military will take over and who knows who will become the head of state if the military takes over.

“Please we need to think deep before we leap this time around. Sentiments apart, if we can’t have Obi become the president, let us liste to Dave Umahi. With all the loopholes, with all the wobbling under the present administration, it is better for us in this wobbling situation than to enter into a situation that many of us will regret. North, it is not your turn, wait for the South to complete their turn.”