10 land grabbers arrested for unleashing terror on Ogun community

By Evelyn Usman

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested 10 suspected members of a land grabbing syndicate who unleashed terror on innocent residents of Ewujomo village via igbosoro in ogijo area of the state.

The suspects are : Ismaila Lawal, Tope Oniyide, Sodiq Lawal, Ahmed Olaringbe, Gafar Kafo, Ismaila Haruna, Okanlawon Olabinjo, Kamoru Arulogun, Suleman Oresesun and Kazeem Oresesun .

Spokesman for the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, explained that the suspects were arrested following a distress call received by policemen in Ogijo division, that some hoodlums armed with dangerous weapons, stormed the community on motorcycles, causing frightened villagers to scamper for safety.

Oyeyemi said , “upon receiving the information, the DPO Ogijo division, CSP Suleman Baba Muhammed , mobilized his men and moved to the scene.

On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums whose actions has thrown the community into pandemonium started shooting sporadically but were overpowered by the Police team . Ten of them were apprehended while others escaped with various degrees of injuries.

“Recovered from the arrested suspects are, two live cartridges, two expended cartridges, one expended Brownie pistol ammunition, charm and three Bajaj motorcycles.

Meanwhile the Commissioner of Police , CP Kenneth Ebrimson , has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department , SCIID for discreet investigation.

“The CpP who praised the gallantry display of his men, warned that anybody with criminal intent would not find a safe haven in Ogun state and that any criminal who decides to test the will power of the command would meet his Waterloo”.