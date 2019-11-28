…as Edo appoints new female Chief Judge

…Emir of Zazzau turbans first female traditional title holder

By Josephine Agbonkhese

The world appears to be paying more attention to women lately with the elevation of women into key offices both in the public, private and cultural circles.

Only last Thursday, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Sahel Consulting: Agriculture & Nutrition Limited and Founder, Leap Africa, Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli, was appointed board member of the Rockefeller Foundation—a science-driven philanthropy focused on improving the wellbeing of humans around the world.

She was appointed alongside Rwandan paediatrician, Dr. Agnes Binagwaho, who is Vice Chancellor at the University of Global Health Equity, Rwanda, an initiative of partners in health.

According to a statement published on Rockefeller’s website and dated November 21, 2019, Nwunli, whose tenure as Trustee took effect on November 21, 2019, was chosen on the basis of her work with the public and private sectors to champion solutions that have improved the lives of vulnerable people in Nigeria and around the world.

“Her deep personal commitment and extensive experience will make her invaluable to our efforts to advance The Rockefeller Foundation’s mission to inspire and foster large-scale human impact that promotes the well-being of humanity throughout the world.”

“As the Foundation works to lift up the most vulnerable people in communities around the world, Nwunli’s deep global development expertise and longstanding commitment to improving lives will be invaluable,” said Board Chair, Rockefeller Foundation, Richard D. Parsons.

With more than 23 years of experience in international development, Nwuneli who is also the co-founder of AACE Foods, had been recognised as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum, received a National Honour (Member of the Federal Republic) from the Federal Government and listed as one of the 20 Youngest Power African Women by Forbes.

A day after that, November 22nd precisely, Edo State reaffirmed its confidence for women when it appointed a new Chief Judge in person of Justice Esther Edigin, a female.

Edigin, the seventh Chief Judge of Edo State, takes over from Justice Esohe Ikponmwen, another female, who is now retired.

Born on May 17, 1956, Edigin was called to bar on July 17, 1979. In 1989, she joined the then Bendel State Judiciary as Chief Magistrate Grade 11 and was appointed a high court judge in 2001.

At the swearing-in ceremony which held at the Banquet Hall of the Government House in Benin City, the state’s capital, with Obaseki and top government officials as well as members of the judiciary in the state in attendance, Edigin said the fight against corruption would be among the top on her list.

She promised to work with other judges in the state, as well as other arms of government, to ensure effective dispensation of justice.

However, she appealed to the executive arm to complete the process of financial independence for the judiciary in accordance with Section 121 sub-Section 3 of the Constitution.

Recently too, in Zaria, the Emir of Zazzau, Zaria Emirate Council, turbaned the first female traditional title holder in recent years, in person of Haj Rab Salisu Ibrahim, who was given the title ‘Uwar Marayun Zazzau, Hakima of the Zaria Emirate Council’.

Vanguard