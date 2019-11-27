Why advertisers must talk intellectual property – Gee Law

By Prince Osuagwu

The Consulting arm of legal practitioners, Gee Law Firm says, time has come for Advertisers to talk Intellectual Property. As a result, it is collaborating with major advertising bodies, including the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria, AAAN, Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria, APCON among others, to explore all aspects of Intellectual Property Rights protection in Advertising.

The discussion will happen in a seminar aimed at bringing together high level stakeholders in the Advertising and Marketing Communications Industry in Nigeria to x-ray some of the problems of the sector and proffer solutions that would help the sector benefit from the N81 billion market.

Organisers of the event say the seminar is its contribution to championing a positive way forward as well as facilitating a mutually beneficial and respectful relationship for all players in the advertising Industry.

Speaking on behalf of the organisers,Mr Nosakhare Uwadiae, said: “we are making our own contribution to the continued development of the industry. The seminar promises to be an exciting gathering of the who is who in the Advertising and marketing communications Industry in Nigeria and a congregation of key decision makers in the Industry”.

The Advertising Industry in Nigeria has grown to full maturity with various players contributing to it.

Uwadiae said top intellectual property lawyers and cognate marketing communications experts including Mr Lanre Adisa of Noah’s Ark ltd, Dr Ayoyemi Lawal, Mr Badejo-Okusanya,President African Public Relations Association, APRA, Ademola Adedeji of Intellectual Property and Dispute Resolution Practice Associate, among other top speakers have been lined up to speak at the event which happens at Radisson Hotel, Ikeja next weekend.

In 2018,the Above The Line spend on Advertising was 81 Billion Naira, according to Media Facts 2018.This is not inclusive of the huge Adspend on Online and Digital platforms running into several billions of Naira.

Like every other Industry in Nigeria, the challenging economic terrain is making the Advertising Industry rethink its Business Model to adapt to the global business dynamics with a view to increasing value creation, increase revenue options as well as engender sustainable profitable business operations.

Uwadiae said that this is in order because in developed countries, revenue from Advertising activities contributes significantly to National GDP.

Vanguard