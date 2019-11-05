By Jimoh Babatunde

The Management of the Radisson Hotel Group in Nigeria has unveiled plans at redefining hospitality business in the country with planned investment of billions on naira into renovations.

Speaking at a breakfast meeting with travel and hospitality journalists at the Radisson Anchorage Hotel in Lagos recently, the Area Manager of the hotel group in Nigeria, Mr Kevin Kamau stated that billions of naira is being invested in the hotels in the area of re-branding and renovation.

Kamau, who is the General Manager of Radisson Anchorage Hotel, explained that as a company, the brand will now be able to merge the different regions under the same umbrella to create some fantastic new products.

He disclosed that Radisson Anchorage, Park Inn Victoria Island and the Radisson , Ikeja are undergoing significant renovation.

According to him, “When I hear people talking about renovation, sometimes it is about removing the chairs, put it back and they say they have renovated, here we are talking about significant investment, and when I take the most recent case of Park Inn by Radisson, the restaurant that opened by Friday, if you walk in there and you have been there weeks before, you will ask yourself what happened.

“ Everything has been transformed, the tiles are gone, the furniture is gone, the uniforms are gone, it is a completely different product. We are doing a lot here, it has a beautiful restaurant, beautiful rooms if you had seen the old rooms and what you have now you cannot compare it. So there is a lot of investment going on as well as Radisson in Ikeja, billions of naira is been invested in these hotels”.

He added that as an African that it hurts to hear people say hotels in Nigeria are not as good as those in Dubai or that Hotels in Africa are not as good as the ones in Rome.

“So if you look at our brand and architecture, we have certain specific brands coming in, our top tier brand is called Radisson Collection. This is the absolute Radisson brand that we have out there, and this sort of brand is dedicated to very key markets and you know coming to Nigeria, we will be opening our first two Radisson collection in the next two years in Lagos.

“It is a very unique brand because it is not only a Radisson brand, it is a very hard brand to get into. So we are proud that this is coming along. Secondly, you know when I talked about pride in Nigeria, I look at what we are doing here and also, it is actually of the three markets in Africa. We are making pretty good strides here. So we have two Radisson Blu in Lagos and three Radisson Blu coming over the next three to five years”.

Kamau added that the Park Inns is absolutely an exciting brand as well because it has lifestyle, fun, colourful, vibrant and there is a lot that goes into the brand.

On social responsibilities , he said the hotel group did something during the Cancer week in the month of October, noting that the hotel has a room decorated with pink for the whole month and the proceeds from the room donated to the Breast Cancer Awareness in Nigeria.

The GM said the hotels have re-launched their loyalty programme like Radisson Rewards for Meetings with a lot of loyalty coming.

Speaking also, the general manager Radisson Blu Ikeja, Mr Jaco Prinsloo explained that the Radisson that was re-branded in October 2018 has being through a a lot of renovation already as the reception has been done, the bar, all the conference areas and basically all the public areas have been done.

He said the hotel is going to move up to the rooms in December, adding that already two mock rooms have been done just to show what it will look like when it starts in December.

Prinsloo added that the management of the hotel is going to take it gradually at a time obviously to minimise any obstruction.

Vanguard