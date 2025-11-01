Nigeria is central to our story — Radisson COO, Tim Cordon

By Jimoh Babatunde

Nigeria’s hospitality industry is fast evolving, driven by a growing middle class, urban expansion, and a renewed appetite for quality service experiences.

One brand standing tall in this transformation is the Radisson Hotel Group, whose renewed focus on the Nigerian market is setting new benchmarks for the sector.

For Tim Cordon, the Group’s Chief Operating Officer for the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia Pacific, Nigeria’s potential is undeniable.

Based in Dubai, Cordon oversees operations and development across more than 220 hotels in his region, but he says Nigeria holds a special place in the Group’s long-term strategy.

“Nigeria is one of the most dynamic hospitality markets in Africa,” Cordon told Vanguard.

“The combination of economic growth, an expanding middle class, and rising domestic travel creates strong potential for quality hotels that deliver both global standards and local character. We’re here for the long haul.”

Global Strength, Local Identity

With more than 100 hotels currently in operation or under development across Africa, Radisson Hotel Group has perfected the balance between maintaining global consistency and embracing local authenticity.

In Nigeria, that balance is reflected in everything from the menu to the management.

International dishes sit comfortably beside Nigerian delicacies; hotel spaces cater not only to corporate guests but also to families and leisure travelers; and the workforce is predominantly local, trained to deliver world-class hospitality.

“Hospitality is local at its core,” Cordon explained.

“Our role is to bring the strength of a global brand while ensuring our hotels reflect the tastes, traditions, and priorities of the communities they serve.”

Innovation and Sustainability at the Core

As Nigerian travelers become increasingly tech-savvy and experience-driven, Radisson is responding with innovation , smart check-in systems, hybrid meeting spaces, and multifunctional lounges that blend work and leisure.

But innovation goes hand-in-hand with sustainability. The Group has integrated energy-efficient systems, waste-reduction programs, and local sourcing initiatives into its Nigerian operations.

“In West Africa, we’re not just keeping up with trends , we aim to lead them,” Cordon said. “Guests today want convenience, personalization, and sustainability, and they expect these to be delivered with genuine warmth.”

Partnerships that Build Communities

Beyond the hotels themselves, Radisson Hotel Group is investing in relationships that enrich local communities.

The company partners with cultural institutions and supports heritage preservation projects, while also providing opportunities for education and training within the hospitality sector.

Such partnerships, according to Cordon, are a way of ensuring that the brand’s growth benefits not just guests and investors, but also the communities that host its properties.

People at the Heart of Progress

Central to Radisson’s expansion plan is a firm commitment to developing local talent. This vision came to life in April 2025 when the Group launched Radisson Academy Live in Lagos , the first of its kind in Nigeria.

The initiative is part of a broader global learning and development platform that has offered over 2,500 training programs since its inception in 2019.

The Lagos edition is uniquely tailored to Nigeria’s hospitality landscape, providing hands-on experience in leadership, hotel operations, sales, and revenue management.

“Our people are our greatest asset,” Cordon stressed. “Through the Radisson Academy, we’re equipping our team members with the skills to thrive and building a strong pipeline of future leaders for Nigeria’s hospitality sector.”

Building for the Future

The hospitality sector globally has faced turbulent years, but Radisson has turned challenges into opportunities by diversifying its brand presence in Nigeria.

From its upscale Radisson Blu hotels in major cities to Park Inn by Radisson properties in emerging destinations, the Group is positioning itself to meet the varied demands of both international visitors and local travelers.

Cordon points to two major trends shaping the future of the business — the rise of “bleisure” travel, which combines business and leisure, and the growing demand for sustainable hospitality.

“Hotels today must offer more than a place to stay,” he observed. “They must create spaces where people can work, relax, and connect with local culture , all while maintaining transparency about their environmental impact.”

Nigeria at the Heart of Growth

As Radisson continues to expand its footprint across Africa, Nigeria stands out as a key growth destination. The Group’s investments in training, technology, and sustainability are not just about maintaining market share — they represent a belief in Nigeria’s long-term promise.

“Nigeria is central to our African growth story,” Cordon reaffirmed. “We see immense opportunity here, and we’re committed to raising the bar for hospitality across the country.”

With this vision, the Radisson Hotel Group is not only building hotels; it is shaping the future of Nigerian hospitality , one experience, one community, and one career at a time.