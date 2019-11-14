Unknown gunmen abduct NTA staff in Ogun

On 4:47 pmIn Newsby

James Ogunnaike – ABEOKUTA

A staff of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA),  Ijebu Ode station, Abiodun Adenuga, has been abducted by unknown gunmen in his Aiyepe residence in Odogbolu local government area of Ogun State.

Gunmen

According to a family source, Adenuga was abducted on Tuesday night by gunmen who held him at gunpoint and whisked him away.

He was said to have returned to his Aiyepe hometown when the marauders struck.

According to the source, the abductors had demanded a ransom of N15 million for his release.

According to him, the abductors had opened negotiations with the members of the family and refused to reduce their demand.

The Spokesman of the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi,  who confirmed that someone was actually kidnapped in the area, said police would ensure that the victim is rescued.

 

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.