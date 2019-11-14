James Ogunnaike – ABEOKUTA

A staff of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Ijebu Ode station, Abiodun Adenuga, has been abducted by unknown gunmen in his Aiyepe residence in Odogbolu local government area of Ogun State.

According to a family source, Adenuga was abducted on Tuesday night by gunmen who held him at gunpoint and whisked him away.

He was said to have returned to his Aiyepe hometown when the marauders struck.

According to the source, the abductors had demanded a ransom of N15 million for his release.

According to him, the abductors had opened negotiations with the members of the family and refused to reduce their demand.

The Spokesman of the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed that someone was actually kidnapped in the area, said police would ensure that the victim is rescued.

Vanguard