UCL Preview: Ajax seeks to continue impressive away record at Lille

Erik ten Hag is yet to lose an away game in Europe since taking over as Ajax boss in the summer of 2018. That’s eight games and all the more impressive considering they have travelled to Juventus, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Spurs.

They played out an impressive 4-4 draw at Stamford Bridge earlier this month (finishing the game with nine men) and will be confident against a Lille side which they beat 3-0 in the reverse fixture.

Lille are winless in this group and have not won in 10 Champions League home games, while their current form in all competitions reads one victory in their last 10 outings. Further to this, they have scored just twice in their last four matches.

They are already heading out of the competition at this stage while Ajax, with the continued spirit that got them to the semis last season, still have it all to play for with three teams tied in the group.

It is a must win and they should not let us down.

KEY STATS

Ajax are unbeaten in eight away UEFA Champions League matches (W5 D3 L0), their best run since going 14 without defeat between September 1994 and March 1997.

Lille are winless in 10 home UEFA Champions League matches (W0 D4 L6). Only two teams have ever had longer home winless runs – Spartak Moscow (11 between 2001 and 2006) and FCSB (13 between 1996 and 2013).

10 of Ajax’s last 15 goals in the UEFA Champions League have been scored in the first half of matches – prior to this, only 10 of their previous 40 had been scored in the first half of games.

Ajax’s Hakim Ziyech has been involved in 10 goals in his last 12 UEFA Champions League appearances (4 goals, 6 assists) – the Moroccan has either scored or assisted in each of his last six away games in the competition (2 goals, 5 assists).

Source: Sportinglife

Vanguard News