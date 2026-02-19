Full list of UCL top scorers after playoff 1st leg

After the first leg of the UEFA Champions League playoffs, Kylian Mbappé of Kylian Mbappé leads the scoring charts with 13 goals from 8 matches, maintaining a remarkable 1.65 goals-per-game rate.
The Real Madrid star has taken 55 shots with a 29% conversion rate and completed 53% of his attacking plays.
Newcastle’s Alexander Gordon follows with 10 goals from 9 appearances, averaging 1.43 goals per game.
He has fired 63 shots with a 42% conversion rate.
Harry Kane is third with 8 goals in 8 games for Bayern Munich, maintaining 1.19 goals per match.
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland sits just behind with 7 goals, also in 8 games.
Full list of UCL top scorers
K. Mbappe – 13
A. Gordon – 10
H. Kane – 8
E. Haaland – 7
Gabriel Martinelli – 6
V. Osimhen – 6
M. Rashford – 5
Fermín López – 5
H. Barnes – 5
J. Alvarez – 5
Vitinha – 5
Gorka Guruzeta – 5
J. Hauge – 5
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